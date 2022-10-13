ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Two officers killed, one seriously wounded in Connecticut shooting

By CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

Bristol, Conn. — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said late Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries."

The officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department, state police said.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter.

They tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about 9 miles away.

Calling it a "senseless tragedy," Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted that the officers were responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence, and he was ordering that flags in the state be lowered to half-staff to honor the slain officers.

CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV says the scene was in a residential area about a half mile from ESPN headquarters.

Ted Krawiec, an eyewitness told the station, "We just, like, hearing the gunshots like 'pop pop pop pop pop pop' up and stop, and then stop for maybe 30 seconds and then another round 'pop pop pop pop pop' and then it just stopped. And then [we] started hearing sirens and everything else."

