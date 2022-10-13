Read full article on original website
Kempka
5d ago
The pandemic is over per Joe Biden. There is absolutely no reason to be mailing out absentee ballot applications in wake of all the controversy of the 2020 general election. This will only continue to contribute to doubt among the electorate. There is no justification for this irresponsible conduct!!!
Sherri Roberts
5d ago
Absentee ballots should be requested, not just randomly sent out. Sounds suspicious to me.
Hatrick
4d ago
This is exactly why people call election results into question! If you want people to trust the results of an election, Then you should focus on voting integrity!🤔
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | Legislative Races to Watch – State Senate
Welcome to part two of my look at Connecticut’s legislative races, all about the race for the 36 seats in the state Senate. You can read part one, which focused on the House of Representatives, here. I’ll be using the same methodology here that I used in that previous...
CT state representative’s abortion vote subject of controversial text
CT Democrats' text: GOP rep who opposed 'safe harbor' bill helped 'prosecute women ... for having an abortion.' Some Democrats opposed it too.
Eyewitness News
Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District
(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. Tonight, we’re going to the first district. It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities...
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
Leora Levy to begin airing tv ads in Connecticut race against Blumenthal
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has dominated the airwaves with daily press events and millions in tv spending. Meanwhile, his Republican challenger, Leora Levy, has been making the rounds at fairs and festivals but hasn’t aired a single tv spot since winning the primary election in […]
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
Eyewitness News
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Eyewitness News
Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut
(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
PODCAST: An economic boom is coming to CT — but at what cost?
CT Mirror's Erica Phillips talks about her story on increased submarine production at Electric Boat in Groton, and what it means for eastern CT.
In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Here Are The 21 Connecticut Restaurants Among The ‘New England Top 100′
I am learning more and more about the dining here in our section of Connecticut and so far, pretty darn good in my humble opinion. Pizza is one of my staples and you folks here in the nutmeg state do it right. Recently Yelp released their top 100 restaurants in...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stefanowski posts clip of himself punting a football
(WTNH) – When candidates head out on the campaign trail, you never know what’s going to happen. You might catch Governor Ned Lamont playing table tennis or singing some Bob Marley. As for Bob Stefanowski, he’s been a little camera shy about showing off his talents until he...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
