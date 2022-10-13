Read full article on original website
Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection
There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
Which El Paso Restaurants Have Been Given Love On TV
If you've watched the Food Network or the Travel Channel you've certainly seen some local food places get shown to a wider audience. But exactly how many have been shown on tv & on which shows?. if you've watch Diners, Drive Ins & Dives with Guy Fieri, you've definitely seen...
El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June
Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
El Paso Is One Of The Top “Instagrammable” Cities In Texas According To This Survey
Finding that Instagrammable spot when you head to other cities out of El Paso can sometimes be a challenge. Finding an instagrammable spot here in El Paso, however, isn’t that difficult if you’ve lived here long enough because you’re probably familiar with all the good spots to stop by to grab a great selfie for the gram.
Can El Paso Make a Bigger and Better Monster Taco Than This?
Tacos and soccer, two of my favorite things! Eating tacos at a soccer match, now we're talking!. FC Dallas' Monster Taco is going viral after it was caught being eaten on camera by Fox Soccer commentators, who only had this to say:. "Everything's bigger in Texas, including the tacos!" So...
Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State
Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
A Night of Fright and Spooky Delight at UTEP Haunted Campus Tours
Who -- or what -- haunts the University of Texas El Paso? The short answer is that's there's no short answer. The campus has been around for over a century and, boy, does it have a haunted history. The UTEP Student Alumni Association will share tales of the university's paranormal past on Friday, Oct. 21, during its 15th Haunted Campus tour.
Iconic Fred Loya Light Show Moves To Ascarate Park And El Pasoans Have Mixed Emotions
After a two year hiatus, The Fred Loya light show is coming back but with a twist. El Paso Commissioners Court recently agreed on a partnership to bring the Fred Loya holiday light show to Ascarate Park. The light show has been an El Paso tradition that brought hundreds of...
That Tejano Song You Love Is Not About Our Tejano Queen Selena
A really cool TikTok trend is taking over and Texans and Tejano music lovers are loving it. The song "Desvelado" by Bobby Pulido is currently taking over as many set the song to everyday activities in Mexico. The muffled sound totally helps to set the scene, and many love how...
Veronica’s Gushy Adios to KLAQ & KISS Listeners & the Great Times
First and foremost I just want to say thank you for the amazing memories you've allowed me to leave with. It was such a pleasure being able to rock out with you all these years. Not only did I enjoy talking your ears off about my love for Chino Moreno...
West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause
EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Hilarious Comments On What A Sun Halo Means
El Paso's nature can truly be a thing of beauty sometimes. People might not care for the desert landscape but it has its charms. One of the biggest pros of living in the desert is the view of the Sun. One photo in particular has people talking a lot on social media.
Enjoy A Free Family Fall Festival Day At Memorial Park October 22
Fall is here and as so are the festivals! Enjoy a free Fall Festival at Memorial Park featuring free activities, food trucks, and The Nightmare Before Christmas screening on October 22. Now that sweater weather is here, break out with the cardigans and cute outfits, let the kids get the...
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
El Paso Dad Tells Story Through Halloween Decorations & All For A Good Cause
The holiday season has begun and my favorite part about holidays is seeing how creative people get when it comes to decorating their homes for every holiday. Halloween in particular is an interesting one because you’ll have houses that decorate cute, scary, creepy, or downright frightening!. One El Paso...
Can You Guess the Most Popular Curse Word in Texas?
*Warning this article may contain strong language*. A recent study by Wordtips shows the most commonly used cuss words across the United States. George Carlin was famous for his comedy routine called "Seven Swear Words You Can't Say On Television. At the time, curse words weren't mainstream, which was the...
Luckily In El Paso You Can Get Hitched In Two Places at Once
There are some people in El Paso who prefer to mark an important moment in a unique way. For example, some couples in El Paso will do double the hitching in two places and at different times. By that, I am referring to couples who will get hitched in Las...
El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals
You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
A 4th Great American Steakhouse Restaurant Opens In West El Paso
Great American Steakhouse expands with a new location off Sunland Park in west El Paso. Texans love steak, and while El Paso is often associated with some of the best Mexican food this side of the border, it's also one of the best places in the state to score a big juicy steak.
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
