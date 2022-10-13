ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Older El Pasoans Fondly React to Club ‘101’ Resurrection

There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Which El Paso Restaurants Have Been Given Love On TV

If you've watched the Food Network or the Travel Channel you've certainly seen some local food places get shown to a wider audience. But exactly how many have been shown on tv & on which shows?. if you've watch Diners, Drive Ins & Dives with Guy Fieri, you've definitely seen...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Makeup Artist Helps ‘Bling Out’ Reality TV Star Mama June

Did you see Mama June in El Paso? The reality tv star was in town for nearly a week and enjoyed every minute while in town. Mama June Shannon is best known for Toddlers & Tiaras, which starred her daughter Alana aka Honey Boo Boo. Other shows that soon followed included Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and most recently, her latest show, Road to Redemption, on WeTV.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Monthly Names 2 El Paso Taquerias Best in State

Let's taco 'bout tacos and the taquerias that make them best. Texas Monthly recently published a list of what its "taco editor" has deemed The Top 25 New(ish) Taquerias in Texas, and two spots in El Paso are on it. The List. The list features taco places that have opened...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Night of Fright and Spooky Delight at UTEP Haunted Campus Tours

Who -- or what -- haunts the University of Texas El Paso? The short answer is that's there's no short answer. The campus has been around for over a century and, boy, does it have a haunted history. The UTEP Student Alumni Association will share tales of the university's paranormal past on Friday, Oct. 21, during its 15th Haunted Campus tour.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for Corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulveda has now turned into 63 Corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes cruising for a cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals

You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy