ALERT A Russian military jet Su-34 has crashed into a residential building in the port city of Yeysk
At least one person died in a plane crash in Yeysk, three more, including a child, were hospitalized in serious condition. Russian media is reporting that the engines of the Su-34 caught fire after takeoff. Some are speculating that bird strikes caused the fire. Russia’s MoD: A Su-34 aircraft crashed...
A Russian man was arrested for flying a drone above an airport in northern Norway
Norwegian police arrested a Russian man after he was caught flying a drone above an airport in northern Norway, the police said Saturday, the second such incident in the past week. The 51-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was found to have flown a drone at the Tromso...
A 23 year-old flight instructor has been killed during training flight with a student pilot
A 23 year-old flight instructor has been killed in a small plane crash. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman was just 23 when a student pilot she was teaching pulled the plane too steeply at an angle and stalled the engine, causing the aircraft to fall from a height of about 100 feet on Thursday (October 6).
