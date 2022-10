KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a narrower margin for error this season than they've had in years past. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Buffalo Bills to escape with a narrow victory. It was a shock to Mahomes, who expects to win every time he steps on the field. And the fans at Arrowhead Stadium appeared stunned because Mahomes so rarely comes up short. But Kansas City no longer can count on big plays from speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill or ball-hawking safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Chiefs need to play a clean game on both sides of the ball and special teams.

