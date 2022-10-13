Read full article on original website
German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the...
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
MIAMI (AP) — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica — an area at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods said in a...
Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. The electric-as-routine approach is on display this week at a slimmed-down Paris...
Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
LONDON (AP) — Facebook parent Meta said Tuesday that it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by U.K. regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. Britain’s competition watchdog had ordered Meta last...
Poland's judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments of tens of billions of euros from the European Union’s development funds can be made, a senior EU official said Tuesday. The right-wing government that won power...
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s largest opposition party on Tuesday called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Donald Tusk said it has long been...
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul rallies in Stockholm
American eighth seed Tommy Paul shook off a close first-set loss and beat Swedish wild card Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4,
ECB to go big again on Oct. 27 with 75 bps rate hike: Reuters poll
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will go for another jumbo 75 basis point increase to its deposit and refinancing rates when it meets on Oct. 27 as it tries to contain inflation running at five times its target, a Reuters poll found.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
