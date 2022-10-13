ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Robert Henson
5d ago

So Sim Gill actually prosecutes a criminal 1 time and you act like he walks on water. How about doing a story on all the catch and release justice he's been doing.

Scott Crandall
5d ago

the sad part about this is no restitution money is ever going to come from this guy, I mean he's going to be in prison for 20 years and the Utah tax payer will be paying $50,000 plus a year to keep him there. also we know the prisons now do not care about rehabilitation or education all they want is the punishment part so when the guy gets out he'll just end up back in prison again at 50,000 plus a year

Jeff
5d ago

KSL, this is an election season. Report the result of the court outcome, but refrain from turning the article into a free advertisement for Sim Gill please.

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park

SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park. The teens, although not identified, were booked into police custody on aggravated assault charges. Disturbing video sent to FOX 13 News by a Canyons School District parent shows the...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
upr.org

‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15

When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A woman in labor and a car crash both on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS/Park City Fire responded to a woman in labor and stuck in traffic Sunday. On top of this, responders faced construction and a vehicle crash. North Summit Fire Service District reports on its Facebook page the couple was stuck...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find missing University of Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

