Square Brings Its Specialized Retail and Appointments Software to Square Terminal For Flexible, Mobile Commerce
With the holiday season around the corner, Square’s seamlessly integrated ecosystem enables sellers to capture sales almost anywhere. As the holidays approach, Square is launching two of its powerful, vertical-specific software solutions, Square for Retail and Square Appointments, on Square Terminal to sellers around the globe. Retailers and beauty and personal care professionals can now offer customers flexible, on-the-go checkout experiences for additional convenience and time savings.
Vendasta Acquires Yesware To Bring To Market Best-In-Class Sales Engagement Platform
Vendasta and Yesware are accelerating their ability to offer CRM with sales enablement and marketing automation capabilities. Vendasta announced the acquisition of Yesware, a private Boston-based company that offers a robust set of tools for sales teams to track email outreach activity, rapidly test what does and doesn’t work, and share that data across teams to drive better results, faster.
ChannelAdvisor Expands Marketplace and Advertising Channels to Help Brands Drive E-Commerce Growth
Latest Integrations Allow Brands to Engage with Customers Across More than 360 Selling and Marketing Channels. ChannelAdvisor Corporation , a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced new integrations and platform capabilities to help sellers accelerate their time to market and meet new sources of consumer demand. With these new channel integrations, ChannelAdvisor now supports over 360 marketplaces and retail sites globally, enabling brands and retailers to reach new audiences while expanding their selling footprint.
Thryv Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to Canadian Small Businesses
Software leader to participate in Business Development Bank of Canada’s Small Business Week Oct. 16-22, highlighting commitment to country’s entrepreneurs. Thryv Holdings, Inc., the software platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is expanding its reach in Canada through direct investments, including a new regional headquarters in Toronto and new partnerships to increase availability of cloud-based services for SMBs.
KlearNow Expands into Spain to Expedite Customs Clearance
KlearNow, a pioneer in smart logistics as a service (LaaS), announced the company is expanding into Spain to help improve the customs clearance processes at the country’s 15 major ports, airports, and cross-border terminals. Spain plays a critical role in managing the Mediterranean Sea trade that keeps Europe, Africa...
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
Accenture has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “PEAK Matrix for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers.
Biopharmaceutical Company Achieves Contract Management Transformation Goals with Icertis Contract Intelligence
Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ contract management process transformation has enabled its legal teams in Denmark, Switzerland, U.S., and other countries, to handle increasing volumes of agreements, reduce contract cycle times, improve compliance with company policies, and generate data for continuous improvement of the contracting process.
Thankful and Gorgias Partner and Offer Ecommerce Brands Customer Service AI With an Exclusive Automation Starter Pack
New Partnership Enables Ecommerce Brands to Leverage the Best AI Automated Customer Service Through a Centralized Helpdesk. Thankful, the leader in AI-powered written customer service automation, has struck a strategic partnership with Gorgias, the #1 helpdesk for ecommerce used by over 10,000 online merchants, it was announced today by Ted Mico, Founder and CEO of Thankful.
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
iCXeed Ushers in the Future Era of Customer Experience Management With Business Process Innovation
ICXEED PTE. LTD. (iCXeed), a full-suite business process innovation company, announced its much-anticipated customer experience management services at its company launch today. Assembled by seasoned leaders from the U.S., Australia, India, and the Philippines, iCXeed sets out to challenge the norms of traditional business process outsourcing. “It is an incredibly...
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
Anblicks Announces the Opening of Two New Offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada
Anblicks new offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada create a space for all employees to work side by side in a cozy environment. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider, announced the opening of two new offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada, India. This is an exciting time as they are committed to growing and expanding the business. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX, and Australia, the new office spaces triple the company’s footprint and support its growth strategy. This kind of strategic planning has charted out the roadmap for future expansion endeavors and is catapulting the business forward.
Pipedrive Announces Three Executive Appointments to Drive Business Growth
Experienced marketing and sales leaders join the company to support its forward-looking growth trajectory. Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, announced the appointment of Sean Evers as Vice President of Sales, and the addition of two marketing executives. James Stoker joined Pipedrive as Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Heni Hazbay as Vice President of Demand Generation Marketing.
Relish Recognized in Spend Matters Fourth-Annual “Future 5”
Relish, a leading provider of enterprise application solutions, announced it has been recognized as a Spend Matters “Future 5” startup company. The fourth-annual Future 5 list was selected by Spend Matters analysts based on research and data, highlighting some of the most exciting procurement technology and supply chain solution providers in the world today.
Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online.
LeapXpert Introduces Next Generation of Platform, Expanding from Messaging to Voice Calls
The LeapXpert Communications Platform is the first to cover external communication needs of enterprise employees – both messaging and voice – while providing full compliance, security, and governance. LeapXpert launched The LeapXpert Communications Platform. Built on the award-winning Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP™), which was introduced in 2019,...
Oracle Distributed Cloud Delivers More Choices to Customers Worldwide
-Expanded cloud options give customers more flexibility across public, multicloud, hybrid, and dedicated environments. -New Oracle Alloy enables global partners to become cloud providers and offer cloud services to expand their businesses. -Vodafone, Nomura Research Institute, and Tonomus (formerly NEOM Tech & Digital Company) are among thousands of OCI distributed...
VTrips Partners with Beyond to Scale Pricing and Revenue Management Across Portfolio of 5,000+ Vacation Properties
Since Implementing Beyond’s Revenue Management Platform, VTrips Increased its Reservations by 20% YoY. Beyond, a revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners, is proud to announce its partnership with VTrips, one of the largest and fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. VTrips selected Beyond as their technology partner after an extensive search for a revenue management platform with a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool and comprehensive market data and revenue forecasting abilities. Since implementing Beyond, VTrips increased their reservations by 20 percent year-over-year.
Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success
Dave Orstad joins Calabrio’s executive team to lead global initiatives in professional services and customer support. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support, reinforcing the organization’s customer-first culture. Orstad will spearhead Calabrio’s global professional services and customer support teams. As a growing Software as a Service (SaaS) organization, Calabrio has a collective focus on customer satisfaction and retention, and Orstad’s team will primarily own frontline engagement as the need to continuously support customers as a trusted ally has never been more vital.
Spend Matters Selects Resilinc for 2022’s ‘50 to Know’ List
Supply Chain Intelligence Source Acknowledges Resilinc’s Risk Assessment and Resiliency Solutions. Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk-monitoring, mapping and resiliency solution, was selected for Spend Matter’s 2022 50 to Know list. The 50 to Know list is comprised of solution providers that lead the charge on procurement and supply chain technologies and services, setting the industry standard.
