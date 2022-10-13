Read full article on original website
Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
CANBERRA – Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries after...
Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting
STOCKHOLM – A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote a...
World shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK – Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures due out Tuesday was postponed, removing one factor that...
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON – China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul rallies in Stockholm
American eighth seed Tommy Paul shook off a close first-set loss and beat Swedish wild card Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4,
