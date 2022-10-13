ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Ella Travolta Posts Touching Tribute To Late Mom Kelly Preston 2 Years After Her Death: Watch

Ella Bleu Travolta honored her mom Kelly Preston for her birthday two years after her death with a moving Instagram post on Thursday, October 13. The actress, 22, shared a series of photos of Kelly, who passed away at 57 years old in July 2020, to show how much she misses her mom. Along with the pictures, Kelly wrote “Happy Birthday, Mamma,” on the slides and she captioned the post with more love for her. “We love you,” she wrote.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Mary Duncan

Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many chores

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my friend Sarah lived in a very religious nuclear family. Her parents were married since they were teenagers and were high up members of their church. They had a son and daughter, Sarah, a dog and a goldfish. Her father worked and ruled the roost, her mother did all the chores and shopping and kept the house and kids in order. They were the perfect little family.
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Daily Mail

Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'

It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
netflixjunkie.com

Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral

The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage Debuts At BravoCon: See 1st Look At ‘RHONJ’ Special

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to wait a week after the Season 13 finale to see all the footage from Teresa Giudice’s extravagant summer wedding to Luis Ruelas, BravoCon 2022 dropped an exclusive teaser of the nuptials during the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel on day 2 of the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct, 15 in New York City. Of course, Teresa’s viral wedding hairdo makes the cut, but the video is jampacked with even more over-the-top opulence, as seen below!

