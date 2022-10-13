We can talk about Hendon Hooker. We can talk about Jalin Hyatt. Hell, we can even talk about Chase McGrath. There’s zero debate the Tennessee Volunteers received major contributions from all over the roster during Saturday night’s epic 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols needed every single inch of grass and every single drop of blood, sweat, and tears to get the job done – which was expected coming in.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO