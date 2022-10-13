Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid the ultimate price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin explains his Vol inspired tweet and comments on the Tennessee/Alabama game
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin met with reporters this week for a regularly scheduled media session and he was unsurprisingly asked a couple of questions about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin, who served as the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, was specifically asked about...
247Sports
Bruce Pearl offers Tennessee football shoutout after beating Alabama
Former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl sent the Vols football program a shoutout after Saturday's win over Alabama. Pearl, who led Vols hoops from 2005-11 and now coaches at Auburn, paid close attention to Tennessee's rise this season from a national perspective. "Worth every penny! How bout them Vols," Pearl...
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
atozsports.com
One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o has a rematch with the Vols in mind
One of the big storylines going into the Tennessee Vols‘ showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide was the return of linebacker Henry To’o To’o to Neyland Stadium. To’o To’o spent two years at Tennessee before transferring to Alabama following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt in early 2021.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player appeared to throw some shade at Henry To’o To’o after beating Bama
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and his teammates appeared to throw some shade at Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o, a former Vol who transferred to Bama after the 2020 season, after UT’s 52-49 win on Saturday. First some backstory. On Friday evening, Alabama released a hype video...
atozsports.com
The hidden heroes in Tennessee’s epic win over Alabama
We can talk about Hendon Hooker. We can talk about Jalin Hyatt. Hell, we can even talk about Chase McGrath. There’s zero debate the Tennessee Volunteers received major contributions from all over the roster during Saturday night’s epic 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols needed every single inch of grass and every single drop of blood, sweat, and tears to get the job done – which was expected coming in.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?
Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
atozsports.com
There are already a lot of similarities between 2022 Tennessee and 2019 LSU
The 2019 LSU Tigers might be the greatest college football team of all time, so it should definitely excite fans that the 2022 Tennessee Vols have a lot of similarities to that team. LSU didn’t exactly come out of nowhere in 2019 like the Vols seemingly have in 2022 —...
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Comments / 4