Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
survivornet.com
A Mother’s Nightmare As Twin Newborn Girls are Diagnosed with Eye Cancer Just Three Days Apart: How They Made It Through
Maryann Oakley from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was overjoyed when she delivered two healthy twin girls back in December 2017. Then they were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. Battling cancer together, the twins, now age 4, luckily made it through. But just last March, sadly Eve’s cancer...
Upworthy
Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother
Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
survivornet.com
Wife and Mom, 60, Thought Her ‘Bloated Stomach’ And ‘Leaky Bladder At Night’ Were From Menopause: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
When Jan McCluskey noticed her stomach changing shape at nearly 60 years old, she assumed it was likely due to menopause. It wound up being PMP, pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare cancer that starts in the appendix. After two major surgeries, along with chemotherapy, Jan is thankfully in remission. She will...
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
survivornet.com
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
survivornet.com
Motherhood In Hard Times, Journalist Kate Couric, 65, Told Her Daughters About Her Cancer Diagnosis
Renowned media personality Katie Couric, 65, has been a longtime champion and activist for colorectal cancer awareness, and she just announced that she faced her own battle, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. In a personal essay, the author and journalist shares how she broke her delicate...
Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting
Peyton Stover, 23, saw her doctor for symptoms she thought were related to job stress but then found out she was pregnant and that there were complications A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth. Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time." But after noticing...
survivornet.com
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Lisa Britton from Leeds, England was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer at just 38 years old. The mom-of-three was suffering from a bacterial infection called Helicobacter pylori, known as H. pylori, and doctors had chalked up her stomach pains to the digestive tract condition. Stomach cancer typically affects older...
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
survivornet.com
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
nypressnews.com
Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer
According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
survivornet.com
Mom’s 11-Year-Old ‘Dream Child’ Was Being Fussy About Eating, Claimed He Was ‘Full’ When He Hadn’t Eaten: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Yusuf Ali, 14, has been fighting leukemia for three years, and will hopefully finish treatment in December. Though it’s been a tough fight for the once-active pre-teen, he is lucky his mother acted fast and helped find his diagnosis. The teen’s mom, Tansneem Ali, 41, thankfully recognized that her...
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Comments / 0