Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
People

Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting

Peyton Stover, 23, saw her doctor for symptoms she thought were related to job stress but then found out she was pregnant and that there were complications A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth. Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time." But after noticing...
OMAHA, NE
nypressnews.com

Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer

According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.

