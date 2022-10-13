ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap Monday, according to Denis Pushilin, head of Ukraine’s breakaway region of Donetsk that was annexed illegally by Russia. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only 108...
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim

LONDON – China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.

