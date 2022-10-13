Read full article on original website
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
KBR Inks Deal With GS Caltex for Plastics Recycling Technology
KBR, Inc. KBR has received a contract to support GS Caltex in integrating plastics circularity in its value chain. Shares of KBR gained 2.8% in the trading session on Oct 17 and 1.5% in the after-hours trading session on the same day. Per the contract, KBR will provide its plastics...
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
Transportation Stocks' Oct 20 Q3 Earnings Roster: ALK, AAL, UNP
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few. Only one S&P 500 transportation company, namely Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has reported third-quarter 2022 numbers so far. Delta’s revenues of $13,975 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,157.2 million but increased more than 52% year over year on the back of high air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand scenario is also evident from the total operating revenue increase of 11% from third-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Dow Movers: JNJ, CRM
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Salesforce has lost about 38.3% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson,...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.3%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 19.90% year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 30.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 41.99% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Omnicom (OMC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.93%. A quarter ago,...
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
Marriott International (MAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR) closed at $149.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Marriott International will be looking to display...
SPY November 23rd Options Begin Trading
Investors in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) saw new options begin trading today, for the November 23rd expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SPY options chain for the new November 23rd contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE): When Will It Breakeven?
ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a €88m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €90m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ADS-TEC Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.
F.N.B. (FNB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
F.N.B. (FNB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A quarter ago,...
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it...
Key Factors Influencing General Motors' (GM) Q3 Earnings
General Motors GM is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.91 per share and $41.83 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ third-quarter earnings per share has been...
