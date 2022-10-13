Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
New charger-integrated inverters can ensure EVs are powered by the sun
In this era of high gas prices and increasingly severe weather events, consumers are thinking more critically about their home and vehicle energy savings and security. This evolution presents more opportunities for solar installers to expand their offerings to address the whole home energy ecosystem. Solar marketplace EnergySage recently surveyed...
theevreport.com
GWM Launches Two New Energy Models at Paris Motor Show
BAODING, China – On October 17, GWM’s two electric vehicle brands, WEY and ORA, took a variety of vehicles to the Paris Motor Show 2022 on which WEY Coffee 01 and ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European market) were officially launched in the European market.
RideApart
Ather Energy Is Making Strides With Ather Grid Charging Network
To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, two things need to happen. The first would obviously be the release of accessible and reliable electric vehicles—something that’s been happening at a blistering pace in Asia and in Europe. Alongside this, the development of infrastructure designed specifically to cater to growing EV use must also be rolled out.
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
globalspec.com
Virtual energy storage systems: Storing power without batteries
Structure of a VESS for smart energy community. Source: CC-BY-4.0 To achieve a more sustainable future, cities are rapidly adopting smart grid technologies. The integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and photovoltaics, is increasing and resulting in power supply uncertainty. As a result, meeting energy system demands is more difficult. Rolling blackouts can occur due to an imbalance between supply and demand, prompting energy providers to keep turbines running at a few offline plants in order to increase production in the event of a sudden increase in consumption. Coal-fired backup generators can also be activated quickly in case of an emergency. However, these methods are either expensive or polluting, if not both.
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
TechCrunch
Li-Cycle opens battery recycling plant in Alabama
The Toronto-based company, which also operates plants in Gilbert, Arizona and Rochester, New York, can now process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 EVs annually. The latest facility is located in the southeastern U.S. to support the growing battery...
Damon Motors and SINBON Join Forces To Put New Power Into Power Electronics
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005270/en/ SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon’s first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)
Futurity
Game theory could boost access to EV charging stations
A dynamic computational tool that uses game theory could help improve user access to electric vehicle charging stations. That could make the cars more attractive to drivers. “We already know that there is a need for EV charging networks that are flexible, in order to support the adoption of EVs,” says Leila Hajibabai, assistant professor in the industrial and systems engineering department at North Carolina State University and corresponding author of a paper on the work in IEEE Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems.
getnews.info
Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027
“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
traveltomorrow.com
Researchers developed a low-cost device that converts the slightest breeze into electricity
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore published a paper in the Mechanical Systems and Signal Processing journal, presenting a device they developed which can transform even the slightest breeze into energy. The team, led by Professor Yang Yaowen, structural engineer and Associate Chair of the NTU School...
theevreport.com
ev.energy partners with Smartenit to launch low-cost, smart EV charging cable
EV drivers living in multi-unit dwellings or relying on public charging can now affordably plug into smart charging at home and lower their energy bills. PALO ALTO, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif. – ev.energy, a global provider of electric vehicle charging software, has partnered with Smartenit, a holistic IoT solutions manufacturer, to bring to market a low-cost, smart EV charging cable that will open up low-cost, grid-optimized, at-home charging to EV drivers, particularly residents of apartment buildings or multi-unit dwellings (MUDs) who lack their own dedicated EV charging stations.
insideevs.com
Canoo Receives Biggest Order To Date From Kingbee For 9,300 EVs
For the second time this month, EV startup Canoo has announced a major fleet order for its electric vans—the biggest one to date, actually. After Zeeba ordered 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles and Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, Kingbee, the work-ready van rental provider, has placed a binding order for 9,300 Canoo EVs, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small and medium sized business (SMB) customers across the United States.
The Verge
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
