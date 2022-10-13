Man pistol whipped during attempted carjacking in Uptown 01:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted carjacking ends with shots fired in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said around 10:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in an alley loading his car, in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, when he was approached by two unknown men.

One of the suspects produced a firearm and struck the victim on the head while the second suspect climbed into the driver's seat of the vehicle. The victim attempted to pull the offender out of the vehicle while fighting off the suspect with the firearm, according to police.

During the fight, an unknown woman suspect arrived on the scene and shot at the vehicle. The three offenders then fled the scene on foot.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke with the victim who described what happened before shots were fired.

"He swung at me and clipped me in the back of the head and ear. I tried to defend myself at come capacity creating more of a confrontation," said Patrick Staton. "I gave up the keys of the car and the one started to try and make a break to the getaway car but the one that was in the car was shouting for the keys and at which point I trapped them in the car knowing they couldn't leave without the keys. and he kicked the door open about when the third suspect fired two rounds into the door of the car.

A photo captures the moment one of the three suspects approached Stanton in the alley Wednesday night.

Stanton's partner, Brittany Hines, was standing nearby. She saw and heard just about everything.



"I think the most notable and traumatizing part was to hear two gunshots get fired at your partner and have absolutely no idea what you were going to walk around the car to then see," she said.

Still, Stanton, who's lived in Chicago his whole life, and Hines who's lived in this neighborhood for five years, say they're not going to let this traumatizing incident change their view of the city they love.

"It's quiet, it's safe, it's community. It's families. It's dogs. It's all of the good things that I love about this city and for this to be the send-off, for this to be my final note in Andersonville is devastating," he said.

This incident occurred as Staton and his partner were preparing to move to Milwaukee Thursday morning.

He refused treatment at the scene but later went to the hospital with a concussion and is expected to be okay. No further injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police say the two male suspects may have approached the scene in a white sedan prior to the incident.