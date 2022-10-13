Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
literock973.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
literock973.com
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
literock973.com
Gas demand falls as local prices see increase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Demand for gas has fallen, but gas prices have not. In Ithaca, Triple A notes this morning’s average price is three dollars 73 cents. Diesel prices jumped nine cents for an average of five dollars 67 cents. Oil prices range between 84 and 91 dollars a barrel.
literock973.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
literock973.com
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
literock973.com
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison to step down October 31st
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison is stepping down. Granison will resign his position October 31st for intensive cancer treatment. The representative of Ithaca’s 3rd District shared the news during today’s Legislature meeting. “It has been an honor serving on this Legislature,” said Granison....
literock973.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
Comments / 0