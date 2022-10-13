Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21

Source: Mega

Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on Wednesday night, posting the letter that she said came straight to Ye from the bank.

Owens — who wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt in the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week — informed the world by tweeting, "Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank." Claiming Ye was given "no official reason given" for the split, the conservative commentator said the bank "sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

The letter stated that Ye must move the money from his billion-dollar empire out of the bank by November 21. While JP Morgan Chase didn't give a reason, the decision comes at an interesting time.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye's pals are worried about his mental state and think he's on the verge of a psychiatric break.

Not only did he tweet "death con 3 on Jewish people" — a move that got him in trouble with Twitter — but this outlet discovered he spouted off even more anti-Semitic comments during his interview with Tucker Carlson, but Fox News edited the slurs out of the segment.

In the leaked clip, Ye claimed that Black people are the “real” Jewish race and said he'd "prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering."

RadarOnline.com discovered Ye continued to spew hate while appearing on an episode of LeBron James' HBO show The Shop after the rapper used the program to "reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

LeBron isn't the only one standing up to Ye.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, told RadarOnline.com that "mental illness is no excuse for antisemitism." After being hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency in 2016, Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, an illness he has previously referred to as his “superpower."

“Although some have tried, there is no rationale, no explaining away Kanye West’s rants on social media for anything else than what they are: vicious antisemitic statements that pose a clear and present danger to every Jewish person. With 31 million followers on Twitter and 18 million more on Instagram, West is an influencer in the worst sense of the word. With his vile online comments, West effectively encouraged hatred against Jews at a time when antisemitism and other hate crimes have risen to alarming levels around the world," Deutch said in a statement.

"This cannot be countenanced. West has acknowledged he suffers from bipolar disorder, but mental illness is no excuse for antisemitism. Let’s hope he gets the help he desperately needs. Until then, Twitter, Instagram should follow their own guidelines prohibiting hate speech and keep West’s anti-Jewish hate off their channels.”

Sources revealed that Kim Kardashian has not discussed Ye's recent outbursts with him. RadarOnline.com is told that Kim doesn't feel the need to step in because she's not necessarily worried about her former husband. Pals revealed she's concerned that Ye's harmful rants will affect their four children.