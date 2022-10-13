Strong as hell. I’ve long said that politicians can lie about what policy may or may not do and those who’re inclined to agree with them may believe the lies at first, however you can’t lie to people about what is or isn’t in their wallet. That’s something we know. That makes President Biden’s ever aggressive defense of the current state of economic affairs that much more alarming. Now we’d never expect a president to simply come out and state that the US economy is a hot mess. However, we also don’t expect a president to say it’s sunshine and lollipops when it is a hot mess either. The average household is 3.2% worse off than a year ago, net of inflation. Yet remarkably President Biden continues to attempt to tell us that what isn’t in our wallets is not only there but that we’ve got more than we used to, and we just don’t see it – or something like that. While in Portland over the weekend a reporter asked President Biden about the challenges in the US economy. The President’s response: The economy is strong as hell. The problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours. Now the reason this matters, is because we ended up in this place as a result of bad policy – specifically President Biden’s week one executive orders killing the Keystone XL pipeline and greatly restricting US energy production and supply, while subsequently driving up the regulatory costs for producers. This is what became the initial catalyst for inflation which subsequently had (imported) lighter fluid, thrown on it with the record spending spree in The CARES Act, Infrastructure ACT and most recently the anything but Inflation Reduction Act. All last year in which President Biden told us inflation was transitory, he continues to pretend it's still Putin’s Price Hike which is the fault of the Mega MAGA Republicans or something like that. Except that inflation is only 0.3% higher today as compared to before Russia invaded Ukraine. So, the bigger problem is this. Without the President being willing to even sympathize with us over for what he and Congressional Democrats have done to us, he wants to flatly...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO