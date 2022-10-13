Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Brown, DeFendini seek $2 million in reparations for Black Ithacans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two members of the Ithaca Common Council are seeking reparations for Black Ithacans. Alderperson Phoebe Brown tells WHCU a conversation is past due. Brown tells us what they’re looking for. Alderpersons Brown and Jorge DeFendini are asking for reparations to be added to the...
literock973.com
Owego to spend nearly $20K on skatepark
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owego skateboarders have a reason to smile. Village officials recently approved new skatepark designs. The cost is just under $20,000. Construction company Grindline will design the park. The company recently completed a project in Jamestown, NY. In other Owego news, village officials approved the purchase...
literock973.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
literock973.com
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
literock973.com
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
literock973.com
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison to step down October 31st
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison is stepping down. Granison will resign his position October 31st for intensive cancer treatment. The representative of Ithaca’s 3rd District shared the news during today’s Legislature meeting. “It has been an honor serving on this Legislature,” said Granison....
literock973.com
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
