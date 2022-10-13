ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Zozo Championship second round tee times, how to watch event in Japan

By Adam Woodard
 5 days ago
Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images

After a week out west in Sin City the PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia this week.

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again for the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players are competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour, and without a 36-hole cut.

Brendan Steele made four consecutive birdies to close out a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after a wet and cold first round that also saw Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele play their way into the top 10.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the second round of the 2022 Zozo Championship. All times Eastern.

1st tee

Time Players

7:50 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo, Hiroshi Iwata

8:01 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Aaron Rai, Hayden Buckley

8:12 p.m. Tom Hoge, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird

8:23 p.m. K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Joel Dahmen

8:34 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Stephan Jaeger, Mikumu Horikawa

8:45 p.m. David Lipsky, Lee Hodges, Tomoharu Otsuki

8:56 p.m. Adam Long, Danny Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:07 p.m. Russell Knox, Brandon Wu, Riki Kawamoto

9:18 p.m. John Huh, Taylor Moore, Yuto Katsuragawa

9:29 p.m. Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young

9:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

9:51 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sahith Theegala, Kaito Onishi

10:02 p.m. Davis Riley, Kurt Kitayama, Keita Nakajima

10th tee

Time Players

7:50 p.m. Brendan Steele, Adam Schenk, Ryo Hisatsune

8:01 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Mito Pereira, Shugo Imahira

8:12 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa, Sebastián Muñoz

8:23 p.m. Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Cam Davis

8:34 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Mark Hubbard, Matthew NeSmith

8:45 p.m. C.T. Pan, Keegan Bradley, Naoyuki Kataoka

8:56 p.m. Troy Merritt, Sam Ryder, Aguri Iwasaki

9:07 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Matt Wallace, Rikuya Hoshino

9:18 p.m. Chez Reavie, Chad Ramey, Rickie Fowler

9:29 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Luke List. Si Woo Kim

9:40 p.m. Corey Conners, Satoshi Kodaira, Peter Malnati

9:51 p.m. Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Takumi Kanaya

10:02 p.m. Adam Svensson, Alex Smalley, Kazuki Higa

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 13

TV

Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

TV

Golf Channel: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

TV

Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

