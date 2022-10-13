ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Children & the Truth: A 'Complicated' Relationship

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsQgB_0iXI8U2Z00

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While kids are told not to lie, they also get mixed messages about being honest in different situations.

In a new study, researchers looked at how adults reacted to kids' levels of honesty in various situations, from telling bold truths to telling subtle lies.

Among the key findings: Kids were judged more harshly when they told blunt truths rather than lying.

“This research tends to show there exists a complicated relationship with the truth that children must navigate to learn what is socially acceptable,” said lead author Dr. Laure Brimbal. She is an assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology at Texas State University in San Marcos.

“Most parents will have been embarrassed or upset by their children’s brutal honesty at some point," Brimbal said. "Learning to tell lies is a normal part of children’s social development.”

For the study, 267 adults were shown videos of children telling the truth or lying in various social situations. The 24 kids were 6 to 15 years of age.

An example ofblunt truths was “I don’t want this present – it’s ugly!” Other examples included a child lying about where their sister, who was in trouble with their parents, was hiding, as well as another child lying to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.

The adults watched videos in which kids acted out four variations of “blunt” or “subtle” lies or truths.

In the scenario where the sister was hiding, the blunt lie was “she went to the library to do homework.” The subtle truth was “I think she might be outside.” The subtle lie was “I think she might have gone to bed or something.” The blunt truth was “she’s under the porch.”

After they watched the videos, adults were asked their impression of the child’s character. They were asked to rate their trustworthiness, kindness, reliability, competence, likeability, intelligence and honesty. Imagining they were the child’s parent, participants were also asked to rate how likely they would be to punish or reward the child for their lies or truths.

The study found that adults judged the kids who told blunt truths more harshly than those who lied or told vague truths, but only when they told lies to be polite. Telling blunt truths or lies meant to protect others had less influence on adults' view of the child.

Overall, the adults would most often reward children for telling “subtle truths.” An example of this was saying “I think she might be outside” about the hiding sister.

“Children are taught that lying is wrong, nevertheless they develop the ability to tell lies from an early age," Brimbal said, adding that researchers know little about the mechanisms that underlie development of the critical social skill of "prosocial lying."

The results show that kids are learning about honesty in a complicated environment, Brimbal said in a journal news release.

“It appears to be an important social skill to lie to fit in with other’s expectations, but this is in despite of potential conflicting messages from their adult caregivers that it is wrong to lie … whilst in addition, it is sometimes perceived as unkind to be honest,” she added.

The results suggest that the way adults view lies that are told to fit in and be seen in a positive light, and which behaviors adults reward or punish shape how children learn to behave in a way acceptable to society.

“Given the pervasive impact of socialization influences on children’s behavior, as well as the mixed messages children receive about lie-telling, it is little wonder that they engage in nuanced lie-telling from an early age,” Brimbal explained.

She said the study shows the degree to which adults are inconsistent in their evaluations and self-reported behavioral responses.

It's not clear whether the adults’ in-person behavior would be the same, but Brimbal said it is likely that contradictory explicit and implicit messages about honesty and dishonesty shape kids' early behavior.

Next steps for research will be to investigate how these early socialization processes affect truth- and lie-telling as the children grow into adults, the study authors noted.

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on children and honesty.

SOURCE: Journal of Moral Education, news release, Oct. 12, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage

A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
Psych Centra

Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists

Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Tyla

The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’

Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Relationships To Self-Serve

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
psychologytoday.com

Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?

Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
TheConversationCanada

Happy wife, happy life? A harmonious relationship is the responsibility of both partners

Relationships play a key role in people’s happiness. There are scholars who study how people maintain good quality relationships and the challenges they face. Some challenges are beyond people’s control, including financial, familial and health stressors — however, there are things people can control to make their relationships stronger. For instance, people can avoid escalating conflict, criticizing a partner or acting too jealous. They can also do positive things in the relationship in the form of gratitude, laughter, sharing good news and experiencing new things together. Given that there are many needs to be juggled within and outside relationships, people have...
Rabih Hammoud

Is Marriage a Necessity?

Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
psychologytoday.com

How To Help Defiant Children Regulate Their Emotions

Staying clear-minded about the nature of your child's difficult behaviors helps you better manage them. Taking the time to look at how you approach your child, from their perspective, will help you provide healtheir boundaries. Clearly seeing the relative severity of your child's problematic challenges will help you coach them...
technologynetworks.com

Children Who Tell the Truth Are Judged More Harshly by Adults

New findings, out today, suggest children who tell blunt truths such as “I don’t want this present – it’s ugly!” are judged more harshly by adults than those who bend the truth to be polite or protect others. Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Moral...
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory

Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
parentherald.com

How Parenting Twins Presents a Multitude of Joys and Challenges

As a parent, you are expected to be prepared physically, mentally, and financially. Being a parent of a single child at birth can be exciting and scary at the same time. But, what if you become a parent of multiples?. Kids who are born as part of higher-order births can...
sixtyandme.com

Mental Health Impact of Estrangement

Estrangement describes the condition where a person experiences physical and/or emotional distance from one or more family members. If you’ve been estranged, someone decided that leaving the relationship was a necessary act of self-preservation. Perhaps you have cut ties with a family member because being in their presence was...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy