Illinois State

Herald & Review

94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Editorial Roundup: Indiana

Indianapolis Business Journal. October 14, 2022. Editorial: State’s occupational health agency must protect Indiana workers. During the initial months of the COVID-19 crisis, when those with office jobs started working from home, thousands of Hoosiers deemed essential kept going to work—in hospitals, nursing homes, manufacturing plants, grocery stores and more.
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin

PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin. Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown...
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch says she has 'mild' COVID-19 illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms on Monday, according to her office. Crouch said in a Twitter post that she had “mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”
INDIANA STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities

Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Madigan, AT&T charges raise questions about prosecutors' timing

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t on the November ballot. In fact, he’s been out of office for nearly two years. But when new charges were announced Friday accusing Madigan of conspiring to help AT&T Illinois pass legislation in 2017 in exchange for a do-nothing job for an associate, the political spin machines rumbled into action.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Warnock votes on 1st day of Georgia early voting

Early in-person voting has begun in Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock cast his ballot Monday morning at the C.T. Martin Rec Center in Atlanta. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock debated Republican challenger Herschel Walker last Friday in Savannah. That was followed by a debate between Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver on Sunday in Atlanta. Walker opted out of that event. "Herschel Walker has a problem with acknowledging the most basics, the most basic of facts, like whether or not he's a police officer. He produced a badge. You're talking about representing 11 million people. It's about who's ready, and he demonstrates time and time again that he's not ready, but I'm ready," said Warnock. The 53-year-old senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church won the U.S. Senate seat after a 2021 runoff election.
ATLANTA, GA
Herald & Review

City Council approves new contract with civilian employees

DECATUR — There will be labor peace between the city and a significant number of its employees for at least two more years. The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 268, the union that represents many of the city's civilian employees, that will cover the calendar years of 2023 and 2024.
DECATUR CITY, IA

