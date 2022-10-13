Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
Herald & Review
5 years after cattle show meeting, Illinois couple ties the knot at state fairgrounds
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Herald & Review
Radioactive contamination discovered inside an elementary school in Missouri
The school is situated near an old WWII-era uranium production site. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Herald & Review
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. October 14, 2022. Editorial: State’s occupational health agency must protect Indiana workers. During the initial months of the COVID-19 crisis, when those with office jobs started working from home, thousands of Hoosiers deemed essential kept going to work—in hospitals, nursing homes, manufacturing plants, grocery stores and more.
Herald & Review
Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin
PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin. Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown...
Herald & Review
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch says she has 'mild' COVID-19 illness
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms on Monday, according to her office. Crouch said in a Twitter post that she had “mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”
Herald & Review
Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities
Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Herald & Review
Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Man sought for questioning in deaths of 4 Oklahoma men has been arrested in Florida, police say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Madigan, AT&T charges raise questions about prosecutors' timing
Former House Speaker Michael Madigan isn’t on the November ballot. In fact, he’s been out of office for nearly two years. But when new charges were announced Friday accusing Madigan of conspiring to help AT&T Illinois pass legislation in 2017 in exchange for a do-nothing job for an associate, the political spin machines rumbled into action.
Herald & Review
Warnock votes on 1st day of Georgia early voting
Early in-person voting has begun in Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock cast his ballot Monday morning at the C.T. Martin Rec Center in Atlanta. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock debated Republican challenger Herschel Walker last Friday in Savannah. That was followed by a debate between Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver on Sunday in Atlanta. Walker opted out of that event. "Herschel Walker has a problem with acknowledging the most basics, the most basic of facts, like whether or not he's a police officer. He produced a badge. You're talking about representing 11 million people. It's about who's ready, and he demonstrates time and time again that he's not ready, but I'm ready," said Warnock. The 53-year-old senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church won the U.S. Senate seat after a 2021 runoff election.
Herald & Review
City Council approves new contract with civilian employees
DECATUR — There will be labor peace between the city and a significant number of its employees for at least two more years. The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 268, the union that represents many of the city's civilian employees, that will cover the calendar years of 2023 and 2024.
