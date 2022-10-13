Read full article on original website
Trump Criticizes American Jews
Former president Donald Trump criticized American Jews on his new social media site, Truth Social. “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.
Larry’s Letters: Jerusalem IS the Capital of Israel
I take it that you are totally uninformed about the history of Jerusalem and your decision to invalidate Israel’s capital is nothing more than your supine support of the Palestinian victimhood narrative. In case you are open to facts, around 3000 years ago, Jerusalem was declared the capital city...
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XI: “Clear Signs of Exhaustion”
*Editor’s Note: Part XI in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. During the first few weeks of the Russian campaign, Himmler sought to remain in command by ensuring his men would operate autonomously, exploiting new opportunities to advance his policy objectives, which they did. In the absence of specific written orders from superiors, Heinrich Müller, head of the Gestapo, explained to some of his men in late September 1941, they would have “to get used to reading between the lines and acting accordingly.” In this environment, the “eagerness of subordinate officers to adopt new, more radical measures,” was responsible for the process of escalation that occurred, and even created “competition with each other as to their scores’’ of people they had slaughtered. [1]
Officials show off migrant relief center on Randall's Island
NEW YORK - With some 20,000 migrants now here, New York City is getting ready to open a massive tent city on Randall's Island. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer took a tour of the facility, and reports it is massive. It's really a series of tents built to withstand all kinds of weather conditions: Heat, cold, and even - since we're in hurricane season - 90 mile an hour winds. "I want to tell the migrants that New York City is doing the best that we can to make sure that we are welcoming them. We're doing it in a way that is loving...
Mindfulness and Judaism
As each of us in the Western world first encounters it, we think of Mindfulness as a relatively recent concept. In point of fact, it has its roots in practices that are thousands of years old. To some it may seem trendy or bohemian. But I think that Mindfulness is actually built into the very fabric of Judaism.
Biden Invites Israel President Herzog for Visit US Before Elections
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will travel to Washington, D.C., next week, at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden. This will be Herzog’s first official visit to the United States since entering office. President Herzog’s meeting with President Biden at the White House will take place on Wednesday,...
Both the Left and the Right Turned on the Jews
I’m a British Jew who works in the world of American conservative media, and the behavior of the conservative movement over the past few days has been honestly terrifying. As we witness supposedly anti-anti-Semitism conservatives brush the open and unapologetic anti-Semitism of cultural figures like Kanye West under the rug in exchange for the second-hand cultural attention his presence might provide—as well as cash and clicks—a familiar and brutal reality has resurfaced for Jews:
Shin Bet Urging National Religious Rabbis to Quell Jewish Response to Arab Violence
Security officials, including senior Shin Bet officers, have been meeting recently with national-religious rabbis with influence in the settlements, urging them to quell independent action by Jews against Arabs in Judea and Samaria, Reshet Bet radio reported Sunday morning. The security officials expressed concern to the rabbis about the increase...
