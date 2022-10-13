Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Election 2022: Four Names on The Ballot For Sartell City Council
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are two open seats on the Sartell City Council and four names are on the ballot. Brad Gunderson, Stacy Lundeen, and Jed Meyer are running against the incumbent Tim Elness. Despite her name on the ballot, Lundeen has told WJON she has withdrawn from the...
State Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids, Rocori and More Area Teams Ranked
The Associated Press High School football ranking have been released for this week. Sauk Rapids-Rice moved from #9 to #8 in Class 5A. The Storm are 6-1 and will host Monticello at 7:00 Wednesday night, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
SJU Dedicates New Campus Housing
FLYNNTOWN (WJON News) - Students, alumni, and faculty gathered at St. John’s University Friday to dedicate the newly opened Saint Elizabeth Seton Townhomes. The 20 on-campus apartment-style dorms will house 94 upper-classmen near the shore of Stumpf Lake. President Brian Bruess says the new buildings are more than just...
