Waite Park, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!

Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
ANOKA, MN
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County

Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi

AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
AVON, MN
SJU Dedicates New Campus Housing

FLYNNTOWN (WJON News) - Students, alumni, and faculty gathered at St. John’s University Friday to dedicate the newly opened Saint Elizabeth Seton Townhomes. The 20 on-campus apartment-style dorms will house 94 upper-classmen near the shore of Stumpf Lake. President Brian Bruess says the new buildings are more than just...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
St. Cloud, MN
