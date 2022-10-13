Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) -French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country. The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly...
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
The body of missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried in a landfill, police have said. Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah. Officials said there is evidence to suggest the boy was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway. “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff...
Malta Demonstrators Mark Five Years Since Daphne Caruana Galizia's Murder
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Demonstrators in Malta marked five years since the car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Sunday, two days after two brothers admitted to her killing and were each sentenced to 40 years in prison. Many of those present carried pictures of Caruana Galizia and...
Gunmen Abduct at Least 10 Hospital Workers in Nigeria's Niger State
ABUJA (Reuters) - Gunmen have abducted at least 10 healthcare workers in Nigeria's Niger state and killed an unspecified number after bandits invaded a general hospital early on Tuesday, a hospital and military source said. Armed bandits operating for cash have kidnapped or killed hundreds across northwest Nigeria. Niger state...
Sheriff's Office: Boy Playing With Gun Fatally Shot Himself
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun in his father's pickup truck, a North Carolina sheriff's office said. Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson around 6 p.m. Sunday and found Warren Bennett Oser, 2, near a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his body, officials said in a news release. Both parents were on the scene.
Italy Arrests Naples Prison Ombudsman for Smuggling Drugs, Phones Into Jail
ROME (Reuters) - The public official responsible for safeguarding prisoners rights in the Italian city of Naples was arrested on Tuesday on charges of smuggling drugs and mobile phones to inmates, police said in a statement. Pietro Ioia was arrested along with seven other people. Under Italian law, prison ombudsmen...
Former Officer Sentenced for Drug, Gun Charges in Maine
MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A longtime law enforcement officer and former candidate for sheriff in Washington County has been sentenced to four years in prison for drug- and gun-related charges. The case against Jeffrey Bishop, 55, unfolded with his arrest for providing opioid pills to a teenage girl last...
Chicago Woman, 87, Found Dead in Wheelchair After Assault
CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
No Civilians Killed in Attack at Russian Military Base - Local Governor
(Reuters) - No civilians were killed in the attack at a military base in Russia's Belgorod region, but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Sunday. "A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military...
Man Killed as Gunfire Interrupts Bolsonaro Ally's Sao Paulo Campaign
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A man was killed near a campaign event in Sao Paulo for a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, authorities said, after the sound of gunfire interrupted the event. The candidate running for governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio Freitas, said the incident appeared unrelated...
