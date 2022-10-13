Read full article on original website
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Nebraska Board of Education
The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education. It also hires the state's education commissioner. The state is divided into eight districts, each represented by a board member elected in a nonpartisan race. They serve four-year terms and are not paid but are reimbursed for expenses.
Firm judge tamed Twitter trial
DOVER, Del. — A lawyer for billionaire Elon Musk had barely started speaking during a recent hearing when the Delaware judge presiding over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk abruptly cut her off. "Skip the rhetoric and go to the meat," Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said bluntly. The judge's tone...
One-star general Noel Palmer shares his leadership lessons with UNK students
KEARNEY — About 190,000 people currently serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. Fewer than 20% of them are officers, and less than 1% of those individuals have reached the rank of general officer. It takes years of hard work, dedication and sacrifice to become a brigadier general — an...
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were...
Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business
KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
Women find support, friendship at Kearney Community Moms Group
KEARNEY — Heidi Farrell distinctly remembers traveling 45 minutes with her toddler and newborn baby to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers group. While the drive felt daunting, she always felt it was worth the trip. “There was always someone there who made me feel like I was supposed to...
Barney Financial celebrates 25 years in Kearney
KEARNEY — Ronald Eckloff, Emily Jameson and the team at Barney Financial Services are celebrating their 25th anniversary of business. Through the past few years, Barney Financial has grown to include a team of seven full-time employees providing comprehensive financial services in the areas of retirement planning and investment management.
Kearney allergist has new way to diagnose skin rashes
KEARNEY — Dr. Aaron Pinion, an allergist at Platte Valley Medical Clinic, is offering a new allergy testing service called “patch testing” to help patients better pinpoint substances causing skin rashes. This condition is also known as contact dermatitis. The patient will come into the clinic and...
Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection, answers FAQs
KEARNEY — With Denver Air Connection set to begin Kearney-to-Denver flights on Nov. 1, the city of Kearney and Kearney Regional Airport would like to thank current and future passengers for their patience as Kearney transitions to the new air service provider. Denver Air Connection will provide 12 weekly...
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
Merryman Performing Arts Center to dedicate sculpture
KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center is celebrating the visual arts with a dedication of the new bronze sculpture, “Double Dip,” by artist Mark Lundeen. The dedication of the sculpture will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The life-size bronze piece, which was gifted by the Brad Kernick family, greets visitors outside in the front of the MPAC entrance.
Bands, large and small, find success at Minden's Bandfest
MINDEN — Forty-one bands competed this weekend at the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest. Sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, junior high and high school bands from across Nebraska took part in the band competition Saturday in Minden. Bands ranged in size of less than 10 students to more than 155 members, said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
UNK women's basketball team deep in experience
KANSAS CITY — in the era of the transfer portal, the University of Nebraska at Kearney basketball team swims upstream. “I want to make the conversation about those kids who have stayed,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said at last week’s MIAA Basketball Media Day as she cited four student-athletes working on their masters and two more who will start their masters degrees second semester.
UNK volleyball team cruises to win over Newman
KEARNEY — Outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 14 kills and eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney had six ace serves to sweep Newman University 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 Saturday afternoon in Wichita. The Lopers, in first place in the MIAA, improve to 22-2 (12-2 MIAA) and won a fifth straight...
Volunteer decorators wanted for Yanney Park Holiday Light Festival
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park & Recreation Department is hosting the Fifth Annual Holiday Light Festival in December at Yanney Heritage Park. The city is looking for businesses, schools, service clubs and organizations to get involved by decorating an assigned tree or area along the Yanney Park walkway. Creativity is welcomed and is an important part in making the event successful.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Monday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
After losing the first two sets, Lincoln North Star rallied to defeat Kearney High 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Norfolk. Junior Macy Roth led the Gators with 21 kills and sophmore Hailey Boltz added 17 kills as North...
