US News and World Report
Nord Stream Ruptures Revealed as Europe Grapples With Gas Plan
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday, echoing earlier findings into leaks that erupted in the network under the Baltic Sea and that have been blamed on sabotage. In what a Swedish newspaper...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
US News and World Report
German Spy Chief: 'Russia Is the Storm, China Is Climate Change'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port. Germany's Greens-run economy ministry wants to veto Cosco's bid...
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
Exxon's Russian Oil Output Collapsed After Rejecting Local Tanker Insurance - Sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's...
US News and World Report
Co-CEO of S.Korea's Kakao Steps Down After Outage, Public Backlash
SEOUL (Reuters) -Co-CEO of Kakao Corp Namkoong Whon has stepped down, a company filing said on Wednesday, after an outage that shut down South Korea's largest mobile chat app and other services, triggering sharp backlash from authorities and the public. Namkoong's resignation was effective as of Wednesday, the filing said,...
US News and World Report
Sanctions Needed if Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine, Says Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - EU countries generally agree that sanctions should be imposed on Iran if investigation proves the country provided Russia with drones used in attacks in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said on Monday after meeting his counterparts in Brussels. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by...
US News and World Report
ValueAct's Morfit Sees Insight Enterprises Stock Surging as Cloud Computing Grows
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc, which helps clients with the critical but largely unsung work of digital transformation, is poised for a dramatic stock price jump as its revenue stream becomes more predictable, investment firm ValueAct's chief executive said. Mason Morfit, the firm's chief executive and chief investment...
US News and World Report
OPEC Sec-Gen Says Output Cuts Were Pre-Emptive
(Reuters) -OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure. Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements from producer nations in support of the...
US News and World Report
Japan Travel Industry's Recovery Depends on China Reopening Narita Airport CEO
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Japan Rushes to Rearm With Eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan Ambitions
TOKYO (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts. Japan identified...
US News and World Report
Dozens of LNG-Laden Ships Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload
LONDON/MADRID (Reuters) -Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) circling off the coasts of Spain unable to secure slots to unload have prompted grid operators for the country to warn they may have to suspend loading to deal with this "exceptional situation". Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze...
US News and World Report
UK Defence Ministry: Russian Logistical Issues Intensify After Crimea Bridge Blast
(Reuters) - Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have become more acute following damage to a key bridge to Crimea on Oct. 8, a British intelligence update said on Monday. "With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line...
US News and World Report
U.S. Stocks Extend Rally, Treasury Yields Dip After Solid Earnings, Economic Data
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1% or more, with sectors across the board advancing.
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows - study
BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, a survey shows, with fewer than half those questioned believing it posed a "very serious threat" to their countries in the next 20 years.
US News and World Report
Democrats Want Drastic Punishments for Saudis, But Breaking With Kingdom Is Not So Easy
President Franklin Roosevelt first met with the king of Saudi Arabia in the waning months of World War II ostensibly for the ambitious American leader to secure a place in British-controlled Palestine for 10,000 displaced Jewish people. [. READ:. Russia Reveals New Details of Crimean Bridge Attack ]. But what...
US News and World Report
Biden Will Act 'Methodically' in Re-Evaluating Saudi Relationship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in deciding how to respond to Saudi Arabia over oil output cuts, but options include changes to U.S. security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said no changes to the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
US News and World Report
Scholz Overrides Allies, Keeps 3 German Nuke Plants Running
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government. The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a...
US News and World Report
'We Want Respect': Putin's Authority Tested in Central Asia
ALMATY (Reuters) - Sensing that Russia has been weakened by its war in Ukraine, some of its closest allies in Central Asia are displaying a newly assertive streak. The region's five former Soviet republics are increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.
US News and World Report
China Defends Right to Protect Consulate After Assault Claim
LONDON (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
