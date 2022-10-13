Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Town of Ithaca approves 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca has approved its 2023 budget. On Monday, officials OK’d over $30 million in spending. It includes $300,000 for manhole and sewer repairs, and $50,000 for green energy improvements. Funding for a new engineer position is also included. The City of...
rewind1077.com
Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
rewind1077.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
rewind1077.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
rewind1077.com
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
rewind1077.com
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
rewind1077.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
rewind1077.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
