rewind1077.com
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
rewind1077.com
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
rewind1077.com
Town of Ithaca approves 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca has approved its 2023 budget. On Monday, officials OK’d over $30 million in spending. It includes $300,000 for manhole and sewer repairs, and $50,000 for green energy improvements. Funding for a new engineer position is also included. The City of...
rewind1077.com
Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
rewind1077.com
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
rewind1077.com
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison to step down October 31st
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison is stepping down. Granison will resign his position October 31st for intensive cancer treatment. The representative of Ithaca’s 3rd District shared the news during today’s Legislature meeting. “It has been an honor serving on this Legislature,” said Granison....
rewind1077.com
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
