Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists dub latest telescope sighting 'the BOAT' or 'the Brightest of All Time'
Multiple telescopes witnessed one of the brightest gamma-ray bursts ever recorded in space. CNN's Kristin Fisher has the stunning details.
A global epidemic of cancer among people younger than 50 could be emerging
Iana dos Reis Nunes was 43 when she told her husband that she could feel something like a bubble in her abdomen when she lay on her side. An ultrasound scan found spots on her liver, which led to blood tests and a colonoscopy.
Opinion: Doctors didn’t believe that I had Covid-19. I found a way to make them listen
CNN — In June 2020, I lay on my bed, willing myself not to cry again. It was a Friday morning, and I had been fighting off tears since I arrived home after spending the night in the hospital, waiting to be seen. While I waited, I could hear doctors and nurses breezing by my door, but it took hours for them to come in. I thought I knew why; I had been there before – at least half a dozen times.
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
A dizzying video shows a small rocket getting spun into suborbital space. The startup, SpinLaunch, aims to develop low-cost methods to send satellites and rockets into orbit.
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
In Maine, far from NASA's Cape Canaveral, bluShift Aerospace is working on sending rockets to space using bioderived, carbon-neutral fuel. And yes, you can even eat it. The company gave CNN exclusive camera access to its third rocket engine test to see if the future of suborbital launches could be bio-powered.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0