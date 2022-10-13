ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Doctors didn’t believe that I had Covid-19. I found a way to make them listen

CNN — In June 2020, I lay on my bed, willing myself not to cry again. It was a Friday morning, and I had been fighting off tears since I arrived home after spending the night in the hospital, waiting to be seen. While I waited, I could hear doctors and nurses breezing by my door, but it took hours for them to come in. I thought I knew why; I had been there before – at least half a dozen times.
BALTIMORE, MD
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat

In Maine, far from NASA's Cape Canaveral, bluShift Aerospace is working on sending rockets to space using bioderived, carbon-neutral fuel. And yes, you can even eat it. The company gave CNN exclusive camera access to its third rocket engine test to see if the future of suborbital launches could be bio-powered.
MAINE STATE
