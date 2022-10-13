Read full article on original website
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando
"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
wogx.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando
Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
themainstreetmouse.com
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023
SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023. “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”, starting with a dynamic launch. Riders will experience “wave jumping” motions to...
tastychomps.com
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs
Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
allears.net
Tolls Return to Expressways Around Disney World
If you’ve ever driven to Disney World, you probably know there’s an additional cost that a lot of guests might not know to account for: tolls on expressways. You might have to go through a few toll booths when driving to Disney World, and they will generally add up to around a total of $5. Recently, tolls were suspended due to Hurricane Ian, but they’ll be returning soon.
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
click orlando
Thousands descend on downtown Orlando for annual ‘Come out with Pride’ event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands descended on downtown Orlando on Saturday to celebrate at the annual Come out with Pride festival, wrapping up with a fireworks show at Lake Eola park. Festival organizers expected more than 200,00 people to attend this year’s Pride event. They also weren’t taking any chances...
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
