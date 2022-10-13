ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What Now Orlando

New Filipino Restaurant to Debut in Orlando

"We are passionate about every element that goes into building our vision for Kaya, which includes not only cooking beautiful and soulful food, but also nourishing a sense of community, taking care of our team and cultivating transformative experiences in an industry that’s overdue for change.”
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL
wcsx.com

Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
themainstreetmouse.com

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023

SeaWorld Orlando Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster”, as the Theme Park’s Newest Attraction to Open in 2023. “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster”, starting with a dynamic launch. Riders will experience “wave jumping” motions to...
ORLANDO, FL
tastychomps.com

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes Resort Hosts Fourth Curated Experiences Weekend with Award-Winning MICHELIN Chefs

Over the weekend The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes hosted their fourth Curated Experiences. Curated Experiences is an annual ticketed weekend where guests can enjoy exceptional culinary experiences from award-winning and globally recognized chefs, unparalleled services, amenities, and entertainment of Grande Lakes Orlando. Photos from Curated Experiences below:
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Tolls Return to Expressways Around Disney World

If you’ve ever driven to Disney World, you probably know there’s an additional cost that a lot of guests might not know to account for: tolls on expressways. You might have to go through a few toll booths when driving to Disney World, and they will generally add up to around a total of $5. Recently, tolls were suspended due to Hurricane Ian, but they’ll be returning soon.
ORLANDO, FL

