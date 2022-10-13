ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Slapdown for Rees-Mogg over attack on economic forecasters

By Andrew Woodcock
 3 days ago

Downing Street has administered a slapdown to Jacob Rees-Mogg after the business secretary publicly denigrated the government’s official economic forecaster and suggested the chancellor might ignore its findings.

Mr Rees-Mogg’s broadside against the Office for Budget Responsibility was greeted with incredulity by economists, with one saying that its input was vital to the credibility of any statements made by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng .

And today, Liz Truss’s official spokesperson said the prime minister had full confidence in the OBR’s ability to forecast accurately.

The spokesperson also said that the IMF – which came in for another tongue-lashing from Mr Rees-Mogg – played an “important role”, which was valued by Mr Kwarteng.

The business secretary’s highly unusual criticism of the independent budgeting watchdog came just days after the OBR delivered its initial assessment of the impact of the chancellor’s 23 September mini-Budget to the Treasury.

His comments sparked speculation that the findings are damning and that an effort is underway to undermine faith in them before the eventual release of their final verdict on 31 October.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, Mr Rees-Mogg said that the OBR’s “record of forecasting accurately hasn’t been enormously good”.

He added: “The job of chancellors is to make decisions in the round rather than to assume that there is any individual forecaster who will hit the nail on the head.

“There are other sources of information. The OBR is not the only organisation that is able to give forecasts.”

But asked on Thursday whether Ms Truss has confidence in the OBR’s ability to deliver accurate forecasts, the PM’s official spokesperson replied: “Yes.”

They said: “The OBR is the government’s official forecaster and the prime minister has said on a number of occasions that she values their scrutiny and respects their independence. They are a highly regarded body worldwide.”

Asked which alternative forecasts are available, the official said: “It is true to say that other forecasts are made and it’s important to consider all available evidence and views when making these sorts of important decisions, but the OBR remains the government’s official forecaster.”

Pressed on whether it was helpful for Mr Rees-Mogg to disparage the OBR, they said: “The OBR are very transparent and recognise those are the challenges when you are making forecasts themselves. But, nonetheless, their work is highly respected worldwide.”

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said that it was clear that economists could never be entirely accurate in their predictions about the future.

But he said that, contrary to Mr Rees-Mogg’s implication, the OBR had previously had a record of painting an overly rosy picture of the economy, rather than being excessively gloomy.

“The OBR has historically been over-optimistic consistently on the economy,” said Mr Johnson. “The economy has actually done worse than the OBR has suggested”.

He added: “Of course they matter. It’s really important for credibility, which has become so important over the last few weeks, that we have these official forecasts and the chancellor responds to that by saying: ‘This is how I see my fiscal policy’.”

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Mr Rees-Mogg said that figures from the Office of National Statistics could not be relied upon and suggested that the Bank of England might be to blame for the market panic which followed the chancellor’s mini-Budget.

His views were given short shrift by economic experts.

Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, said the market turmoil was “caused mainly by the mini-Budget [and] uncertainty about the government’s plans”.

Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist Sanjay Raja said the mini-Budget was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

And Financial Times US editor-at-large Gillian Tett, responded to Mr Rees-Mogg’s remarks by telling Channel 4 News : “To use a non-technical term, that’s pretty much bollocks.”

Resolution Foundation chief executive Torsten Bell said: “If you spend the summer telling people you are intending to abandon fiscal orthodoxy, if you then announce a package that dumps fiscal orthodoxy, then if you say on Sunday you are going to keep doing it, then I don’t think it should be a surprise to any of us that this is where you end up.”

The Independent

Debris of protocol must be cleared for Stormont to return – DUP leader

The debris of the Northern Ireland Protocol must be “cleared away” if Stormont powersharing institutions are to return, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted.Sir Jeffrey was speaking ahead of a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Monday, and he reiterated the political institutions need the support of unionists as well as nationalists and others.The Taoiseach is meeting local parties in Belfast as a deadline to restore Stormont and avoid fresh Assembly elections rapidly approaches.The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the post-Brexit protocol that has created barriers on the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: What is going on with pensions – and how will it affect us?

The UK pension business is in deep trouble. You would suspect that it must be in trouble if Jacob Rees Mogg, the business secretary, has to deny that pensions are at risk. And you know it must be in trouble if the Bank of England has to step into the markets to rescue them.What has happened is that the market gyrations of the past few weeks have exposed weaknesses in the way the pension funds have invested their money, and these weaknesses come on top of wider falls in asset prices. The problems can be fixed, but we don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss under fresh pressure as three Tory MPs urge her to quit

Liz Truss faced a further blow to her leadership on Sunday night, when three Tory MPs broke ranks to demand that she quits.It marked the start of what is likely to be another dramatic week in Westminster, as Ms Truss bids to cling on to her premiership.Her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insisted on Sunday that the Prime Minister was still in charge of her Government, even while he signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to go on Sunday, while other senior...
POLITICS
The Independent

NHS facing mass staff walkouts this winter as unions hold voters on coordinated strike action

The NHS is facing the most disruptive strike action in a generation this winter, as healthcare unions prepare to coordinate walkouts for maximum effect.Motions being debated at the TUC annual congress in Brighton this week will commit unions in the health service to working together in pursuit of a better deal on pay and conditions.Speaking to The Independent, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said coordination could be extended to other sectors, such as transport, with the possibility of a national day of action to kick off an escalating series of time-limited health strikes.Ms McAnea issued a plea for the prime...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Transgender MP accuses fellow Tories of ‘weaponising’ trans issues in leadership race

Transgender Tory MP Jamie Wallis has accused fellow Conservatives of “weaponising” trans issues in this summer’s leadership debate.In a letter calling for Liz Truss, the Bridgend MP, who came out as transgender this year, criticised the PM for failing to “challenge this behaviour” as he called for her to quit.Mr Wallis criticised “very basic and avoidable errors” in the prime minister’s approach as he became the third Tory MP to publicly for the PM to step down.He said he did not believe Ms Truss could unite the party, describing the leadership contest as as a “particularly difficult time.” “Watching...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour demand Truss must take questions from MPs after sacking chancellor

Labour is calling on Liz Truss to come before Parliament on Monday to face MPs, as pressure continues to build on the Prime Minister.The challenge to Ms Truss comes after she dramatically ditched a major chunk of the mini-budget and sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, in a bid to restore credibility.The new chancellor spent the weekend signalling that the country could be facing a package of tax rises and spending cuts, in a move that would make a complete reversal of the new Prime Minister’s promised economic vision.Ms Truss and the new chancellor met in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary unveils plans for a crackdown on Just Stop Oil protesters

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has vowed to crack down on “eco-zealots” with an amendment to The Public Order Act that gives police more powers to arrest protesters.It comes after two weeks of action by the group Just Stop Oil, which has included blocking roads, acts of vandalism and throwing soup on a painting by Van Gogh.Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue protesting until the UK government halts all future licensing of fossil fuels in the UK.Sign up for our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sturgeon: Independence ‘essential’ to build an economy that works for everyone

Nicola Sturgeon has said independence was “essential to build an economy that works for everyone” as she prepares to lay out her plans for a separate Scotland – but her political opponents have warned splitting the UK was “gambling with people’s livelihoods”.At Bute House on Monday, the First Minister will present the third independence paper, which will outline economic and currency plans for an independent Scotland.Ahead of the speech, Ms Sturgeon said the country had an “abundance of skilled people, innovative businesses, and natural resources”, but warned: “Scotland’s economy is one of the best performing in the UK – however,...
POLITICS
