The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually quiet about their connection, it’s sometimes difficult for fans to ascertain whether they’re still an item. And the pair even had fans speculating that they got engaged in late 2021. However, their silence has also made fans ask: are they still together in 2022?

8 DAYS AGO