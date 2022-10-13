Read full article on original website
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn’t a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing.
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually quiet about their connection, it’s sometimes difficult for fans to ascertain whether they’re still an item. And the pair even had fans speculating that they got engaged in late 2021. However, their silence has also made fans ask: are they still together in 2022?
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
Brendan Fraser breaks down as latest movie receives standing ovation
Brendan Fraser continues to gain the adoration of the internet. The actor is currently promoting his latest film The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky. In The Whale, Fraser portrays a 600-pound social recluse who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter (played by Sadie Sink) after several years of estrangement.
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
Zuckerberg announces Meta Quest Pro alongside ridiculous price tag
Meta sure does love its VR stuff at the moment, doesn’t it? The company has been constantly pushing its hilariously ugly VR game, Horizon Worlds, and really doesn’t seem to be giving up on the hope that they have a good idea in there, somewhere. Got to admire their optimism.
The Rock just spoiled Black Adam's post-credits scene for everyone
In a stunning series of events, Dwayne Johnson has managed to spoil the mid-credits scene for Black Adam. Really though, if you haven't seen the movie at this point, you've had plenty of opportunity to- oh, it releases in four days' time in the United States. As per the critical...
Invincible video game officially in development, creator confirms
A video game adaptation of Invincible, the superhero series from Skybound Entertainment, is in the works. The announcement came from the entertainment company along with a commitment to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original comics next year in a number of exciting initiatives. It's important that we don't get...
PlayStation accidentally announces wrong free games for PS Plus
This month may have brought us a strong PlayStation Plus line-up, but it’s been accompanied by quite the series of blunders. In case you missed it, 23 titles will soon be added across the Extra and Premium tiers including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.
Harrison Ford joining the MCU in a key role, says insider
There’s a lot of exciting stuff on the table for Marvel fans. Phase Four coming to an end in just a month’s time with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before we launch into Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023. Much...
Black Adam early reviews are in, and it's a hit
There’s no need for competition, yet it’s hard not to compare the trajectories of both the MCU and DCEU. Marvel Studios is clearly on a well organised path, outlining their Phase Five and Six plans at this year’s San Diego Comic Con. DC, on the other hand, is treading a much more uncertain path.
Marvel shutting down one of its biggest MCU Phase 5 movies
Back in July, during San Diego Comic Con, Marvel fans were treated to a deluge of announcements when the upcoming TV show and film timeline was laid out, giving us insight into tons of Marvel projects releasing over the next few years. Some of these things, like the Disney+ series Ironheart, we already knew about, but some, like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, were total surprises.
Bayonetta 3 Preview: Alluring action that’s never felt better
Miss me, baby? The witch is back and is more brutal than ever in Bayonetta 3, in a title that’s shaping up to be potentially the best game in the series (and, as fans will know, that’s really saying something). Rocking a slick new style, Bayonetta this time...
House Of The Dragon will last at least four seasons, says George R.R. Martin
This has been quite the week for House Of The Dragon and no, I’m not talking about the shocking events of episode eight. I’m talking about Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s memeable exchange about a negroni. You know, ‘Oo stunning.’ That one. The point is, whether it’s onscreen or offscreen, House Of The Dragon is all anyone can talk about so it’s no surprise that the show was renewed for a second season after airing just a couple of episodes.
P.T. is finally on the PlayStation 5, with zero hacks needed
P.T., one of the scariest games ever made only to be cursed to languish in demo form forever, has been ported to the PlayStation 5. And it didn't require any sort of villainous elastic trickery to do so. There can be miracles when you believe. For those with their finger...
Starfield is bringing back The Elder Scrolls' worst NPC
Starfield is bringing back one of the most iconic and easily the most infuriating characters in The Elder Scrolls universe. Really, I wasn't wholly sure we were in the bad place but this news has now cemented my conclusions. At the moment, Starfield is "Skyrim in space." Oh, I'm not...
Netflix rolls out new feature system to stop password sharing
Yesterday, Netflix began rolling out a new feature which has the potential to change certain awkward situations with ex-partners and roommates forever. As reported by The Verge, Profile Transfers are here, giving users the option to move their profile from someone else’s account to their own. Using Profile Transfer...
Jack Black delights young fan by singing School Of Rock song
Jack Black once again captured the hearts of literally everyone a few days ago when the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped. The film, which takes dear ol’ Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt, for reasons) on an adventure across the Mushroom Kingdom, stars Black as the one and only Bowser, and I’ve genuinely not seen a single person suggest that this was a bad casting choice. Heck, he and Bowser even sort of look alike, oddly.
Brendan Fraser wants to do The Mummy 4
I’m yet to meet a single person who doesn’t think that Brendan Fraser is lovely. The actor, best known for his roles in The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has been making a comeback lately. He stars in the new psychological drama film, The Whale, which is yet to hit cinemas, but has been receiving tremendous praise at festival screenings.
Assassin's Creed Mirage parkour inspired by AC Unity, says developer
Last month, Ubisoft formally unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As I’m sure you’re now aware, the game is set in ninth-century Baghdad and will star Valhalla’s Basim. Already, Ubisoft have teased the addition of new weapons, the return of stealth gameplay, and a detailed new environment to explore.
