ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Brendan Fraser wants to do The Mummy 4

I’m yet to meet a single person who doesn’t think that Brendan Fraser is lovely. The actor, best known for his roles in The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has been making a comeback lately. He stars in the new psychological drama film, The Whale, which is yet to hit cinemas, but has been receiving tremendous praise at festival screenings.
GAMINGbible

Brendan Fraser apologises to fans for George Of The Jungle incident

A day just wouldn’t be whole without a healthy dose of Brendan Fraser content. I don’t know if he realises it, but Brendan Fraser is nestled deep in the hearts of a ton of people on the internet. The 90s heartthrob is now just an all around nice, wholesome guy - and we love him for it.
GAMINGbible

John Carpenter wants to make a Dead Space movie

In an interview with The AV Club, director and composer John Carpenter has voiced his desire to make a Dead Space movie, and honestly, we're on board. Carpenter is an avid gamer, and with the assistance of his son, he's become a fan of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Fallout 76, Red Dead Redemption and more. He really has a very varied range, though he hasn't completed Red Dead Redemption because he couldn't work out how to climb on the horse and then called it a day. It's sort of... iconic of him to write off such an acclaimed game on this basis.
GAMINGbible

Tom Holland as Link proves live-action Zelda is an awful idea

I am as big a Zelda fan as you could hope to find. I’ve clocked well over 300 hours on Breath Of The Wild. I replay The Wind Waker, Majora’s Mask, and A Link To The Past at least once a year. I have a Saria body pillow that I nuzzle into whenever life starts to get too much*. Of course I would love to see Nintendo adapt Zelda into a TV series or movie.
GAMINGbible

House Of The Dragon will last at least four seasons, says George R.R. Martin

This has been quite the week for House Of The Dragon and no, I’m not talking about the shocking events of episode eight. I’m talking about Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s memeable exchange about a negroni. You know, ‘Oo stunning.’ That one. The point is, whether it’s onscreen or offscreen, House Of The Dragon is all anyone can talk about so it’s no surprise that the show was renewed for a second season after airing just a couple of episodes.
GAMINGbible

Invincible video game officially in development, creator confirms

A video game adaptation of Invincible, the superhero series from Skybound Entertainment, is in the works. The announcement came from the entertainment company along with a commitment to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original comics next year in a number of exciting initiatives. It's important that we don't get...
GAMINGbible

Jack Black delights young fan by singing School Of Rock song

Jack Black once again captured the hearts of literally everyone a few days ago when the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped. The film, which takes dear ol’ Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt, for reasons) on an adventure across the Mushroom Kingdom, stars Black as the one and only Bowser, and I’ve genuinely not seen a single person suggest that this was a bad casting choice. Heck, he and Bowser even sort of look alike, oddly.
GAMINGbible

Harrison Ford joining the MCU in a key role, says insider

There’s a lot of exciting stuff on the table for Marvel fans. Phase Four coming to an end in just a month’s time with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before we launch into Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023. Much...
GAMINGbible

Jason Voorhees actor Ted White dies aged 96

Ted White, the American actor and stuntman best known for playing the iconic horror character Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, has passed away in his sleep at the age of 96, Horror Geek Life reports. White’s death was revealed in a Facebook post by Sean Clark...
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy