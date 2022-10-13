Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser wants to do The Mummy 4
I’m yet to meet a single person who doesn’t think that Brendan Fraser is lovely. The actor, best known for his roles in The Mummy and George of the Jungle, has been making a comeback lately. He stars in the new psychological drama film, The Whale, which is yet to hit cinemas, but has been receiving tremendous praise at festival screenings.
Brendan Fraser apologises to fans for George Of The Jungle incident
A day just wouldn’t be whole without a healthy dose of Brendan Fraser content. I don’t know if he realises it, but Brendan Fraser is nestled deep in the hearts of a ton of people on the internet. The 90s heartthrob is now just an all around nice, wholesome guy - and we love him for it.
Revolting new horror movie has audiences vomiting and passing out
Terrifier 2 is doing what it says on the tin - audiences are apparently passing out and vomiting due to the severity of the horrific scenes in the film. Don't threaten me with a good time. Terrifier 2 is already a success at the cinema, cashing in $1.2 million at...
John Carpenter wants to make a Dead Space movie
In an interview with The AV Club, director and composer John Carpenter has voiced his desire to make a Dead Space movie, and honestly, we're on board. Carpenter is an avid gamer, and with the assistance of his son, he's become a fan of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Fallout 76, Red Dead Redemption and more. He really has a very varied range, though he hasn't completed Red Dead Redemption because he couldn't work out how to climb on the horse and then called it a day. It's sort of... iconic of him to write off such an acclaimed game on this basis.
Tom Holland as Link proves live-action Zelda is an awful idea
I am as big a Zelda fan as you could hope to find. I’ve clocked well over 300 hours on Breath Of The Wild. I replay The Wind Waker, Majora’s Mask, and A Link To The Past at least once a year. I have a Saria body pillow that I nuzzle into whenever life starts to get too much*. Of course I would love to see Nintendo adapt Zelda into a TV series or movie.
Daniel Craig receives the same royal award as his famous character James Bond
Daniel Craig received the same honor as his character James Bond on Tuesday, for his contribution to the arts in both film and in the theater.
House Of The Dragon will last at least four seasons, says George R.R. Martin
This has been quite the week for House Of The Dragon and no, I’m not talking about the shocking events of episode eight. I’m talking about Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s memeable exchange about a negroni. You know, ‘Oo stunning.’ That one. The point is, whether it’s onscreen or offscreen, House Of The Dragon is all anyone can talk about so it’s no surprise that the show was renewed for a second season after airing just a couple of episodes.
The Rock just spoiled Black Adam's post-credits scene for everyone
In a stunning series of events, Dwayne Johnson has managed to spoil the mid-credits scene for Black Adam. Really though, if you haven't seen the movie at this point, you've had plenty of opportunity to- oh, it releases in four days' time in the United States. As per the critical...
Invincible video game officially in development, creator confirms
A video game adaptation of Invincible, the superhero series from Skybound Entertainment, is in the works. The announcement came from the entertainment company along with a commitment to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original comics next year in a number of exciting initiatives. It's important that we don't get...
Jack Black delights young fan by singing School Of Rock song
Jack Black once again captured the hearts of literally everyone a few days ago when the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped. The film, which takes dear ol’ Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt, for reasons) on an adventure across the Mushroom Kingdom, stars Black as the one and only Bowser, and I’ve genuinely not seen a single person suggest that this was a bad casting choice. Heck, he and Bowser even sort of look alike, oddly.
Harrison Ford joining the MCU in a key role, says insider
There’s a lot of exciting stuff on the table for Marvel fans. Phase Four coming to an end in just a month’s time with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before we launch into Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023. Much...
Jason Voorhees actor Ted White dies aged 96
Ted White, the American actor and stuntman best known for playing the iconic horror character Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, has passed away in his sleep at the age of 96, Horror Geek Life reports. White’s death was revealed in a Facebook post by Sean Clark...
Harrison Ford replacing iconic actor in Captain America: New World Order
Recently, the rumour mill has been churning itself into maximum overdrive, with claims that none other than Harrison Ford, the iconic American actor best known for his roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, will be joining the MCU in Phase Five. It was reported that Ford will be taking...
Halloween Ends' Rotten Tomatoes score might be the scariest thing about it
Spooky season is well underway, which means it’s prime time for enjoyers of the horror genre. Last week, The Midnight Club hit Netflix, and its first episode broke the world record for the amount of jump scares in a single episode of TV, which is reason enough for me to never attempt watching it.
