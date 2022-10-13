Read full article on original website
Related
ATP roundup: Tommy Paul rallies in Stockholm
American eighth seed Tommy Paul shook off a close first-set loss and beat Swedish wild card Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4,
Indonesia to demolish football stadium where scores died in crowd crush
The Indonesian football stadium where more than 130 people were killed in a crowd crush on 1 October will be torn down and rebuilt, the country’s president has said. “For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to Fifa standards,” Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting the Fifa president, Gianni Infantino.
Comments / 0