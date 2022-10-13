EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She is transitioning back to being a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Lucasfilm and Disney. Rejwan most recently served as executive producer on Lucasfilm’s series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the upcoming series Willow for Disney+. In her new role, Rejwan will continue as executive producer the current Andor and upcoming Willow series. She is also attached as producer on upcoming Lucasfilm feature...

33 MINUTES AGO