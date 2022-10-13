Read full article on original website
Michelle Rejwan Steps Down As SVP At Lucasfilm, Returns To Producing With Overall Deal At Lucasfilm & Walt Disney Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She is transitioning back to being a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Lucasfilm and Disney. Rejwan most recently served as executive producer on Lucasfilm’s series for Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the upcoming series Willow for Disney+. In her new role, Rejwan will continue as executive producer the current Andor and upcoming Willow series. She is also attached as producer on upcoming Lucasfilm feature...
When Will the Tricks Turn to Treats for AMC Stock?
There's some good news, and then there's some bad news for AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals. The good news is that the $76.3 million that domestic multiplex operators collected in ticket sales this past weekend is the industry's strongest showing in eight weeks. The bad news?...
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
Shares of enterprise software companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Fastly (NASDAQ: FAST) rose more than the market today, starting the day up in the high single digits before retreating to lower gains of 2.6%, 3.5%, and 4.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in...
