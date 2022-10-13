Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
The four foundations of belonging at university
The concept of belonging is notoriously hard to define. Despite ‘belonging’ being the buzzword in universities – and known to contribute to student success -there has been relatively little insight at a sector-wide level. Covid-19 dialled up the barriers to creating student belonging, and as the country emerged from the lockdown restrictions, it became clear that re-engaging students would be a significant challenge.
wonkhe.com
Empowering parents on education
For the best part of ten years, I knew I had been failing. Failing to engage the parents of young people on the outreach and widening participation programmes I ran. I had tried so many different approaches and nothing seemed to work. It became a point of guilt and a...
wonkhe.com
A cost of living crisis needs a cost of living strategy
Mid-summer this year, I was sat in the garden listening to my eldest son and his friends discussing their thoughts about starting or returning to university this Autumn. As someone who has been in the sector for over 20 years these are the conversations that interest and inspire me – what are they looking forward to, what they hope to achieve, what are they going to miss, what influenced their decision about where to apply – it’s fascinating.
wonkhe.com
Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative.
Comments / 0