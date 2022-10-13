A native of Arkansas City has circled back home to become the communications director for the City of Arkansas City. Shana Adkisson stepped into that role two weeks ago, replacing Andrew Lawson, who left in March after more than seven years to take a similar position with the City of Manhattan. According to City Manager Randy Frazer — a committee of department managers conducted 15 interviews. Adkisson’s past work experience combined with her education and personality made her a great fit, says Frazer. She has a good understanding of the community having grown up in Ark City and attending Cowley College. Her annual salary is $55,000.

