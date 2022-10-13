Read full article on original website
Cowley County Historical Society
Cowley County Historical Society Museum is presenting – Voices from the Past Cemetery tour, “The Wild Wild West and other Wild Stories” at Union-Graham cemetery this Sunday, October 23rd with performances at 1:30 and 3:30. Tickets are still available for both performances at Graves Drug in Winfield and the museum. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair as you listen to the re-enactors share their interesting stories, then you can follow a guide to visit each gravesite. A limited number of tickets are avaiklable for each performance.
A native of Arkansas City has circled back home
A native of Arkansas City has circled back home to become the communications director for the City of Arkansas City. Shana Adkisson stepped into that role two weeks ago, replacing Andrew Lawson, who left in March after more than seven years to take a similar position with the City of Manhattan. According to City Manager Randy Frazer — a committee of department managers conducted 15 interviews. Adkisson’s past work experience combined with her education and personality made her a great fit, says Frazer. She has a good understanding of the community having grown up in Ark City and attending Cowley College. Her annual salary is $55,000.
Community Night Out
The Winfield Police Department is excited to add Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Resources of Cowley & Sumner Counties and the Cowley County Humane Society to its list of local organizations attending Community Night Out Hennas & Hair Wraps will be on hand doing complimentary henna tattoos! Community Night Out at Island Park goes from 5:30 to 7:30 this Friday night. Get to know your first responders and more while and enjoying grilled hot dogs, chips and a cool drink.
Underage drinking party
The Cowley County Sheriff’s Dept. is continuing to investigate an underage drinking party last weekend where an altercation led to a person being hospitalized with burns from a fire. Members of the Cowley College wrestling team were at the party and two members of the team, not identified by name so far, are suspects in the case. An injured male was treated at SCK Medical Center emergency room for his injuries and later transferred to Wichita for further treatment.
