Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
cohaitungchi.com
Garden to Sky Hike on Catalina Island in California
Today I want to share my guide to doing the Garden to Sky Hike on Catalina Island in California with you. This is one of the best day hikes on Catalina, and it’s a fun one to do if you want to get outdoors, take in great views, and see places most visitors miss. There are over 165 miles of paths on the island, and the Garden to Sky trail is an ideal way to see Catalina’s highlights on foot. I’ve included a map of the route, too.
cohaitungchi.com
The 11 Most Beautiful Lake Hikes in Colorado
I’ve hiked to lots of alpine lakes near Vancouver, but so far I haven’t made it to the famous Rocky Mountains in Colorado. And that’s a shame since there are so many awesome hikes in Colorado. So I’m pretty stoked about this post. It’s from Colorado local Sarah Maurer of missadventurepants.com. She gives us a run-down on the 11 most beautiful lake hikes in Colorado. (Spoiler: these lakes are gorgeous! Brb… booking a trip to Colorado ASAP) Thanks Sarah! -Taryn.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking and our favorite Big Island hikes
The Big Island is an outdoor paradise for hikers. The low population density, miles and miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, and many different climate zones make hiking one of our favorite pastimes on the island. You are reading: Hikes hilo | Hiking and our favorite Big Island hikes. Hiking is...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Comments / 0