Today I want to share my guide to doing the Garden to Sky Hike on Catalina Island in California with you. This is one of the best day hikes on Catalina, and it’s a fun one to do if you want to get outdoors, take in great views, and see places most visitors miss. There are over 165 miles of paths on the island, and the Garden to Sky trail is an ideal way to see Catalina’s highlights on foot. I’ve included a map of the route, too.

