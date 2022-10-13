Read full article on original website
Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda
After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
Vista Equity, Thoma Bravo mega all-cash deals top the week
Vance Street Capital added Mountain Manufacturing Technologies to its medtech portfolio. The Mountain Manufacturing deal is the firm’s eight transaction in the medical device outsourced manufacturing sector since 2016. Terms were not disclosed.
Blockbuster raise for Bridge Investment Group’s second affordable housing fund
Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings closed its latest fund with $1.74 billion in capital commitments, well ahead of its $1.5 billion target. Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing Fund II invests in non-government subsidized housing where at least 51% of the residents earn below 80% of the local area median income. Officials are looking to meet the needs of the large and price-out “missing middle” of U.S. renters.
Hamilton Lane exec joins 17Capital
Credit shop 17Capital hired Drew Fox as managing director of investor relations and fundraising in North America. Fox brings with him more than 25 years of experience — most recently at Hamilton Lane where he served as managing director of the client solutions group. Before that he was at Neuberger Berman for eight years, focused on that firm’s private alternative, fixed income and equity offerings.
Tennessee Consolidated puts more energy into its portfolio
The Board of Trustees of the $62.2 billion Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) at it its Sept.29 meeting approved an allocation to an energy-focused credit strategy. Up to $250 million will be committed to Houston-based Quantum Energy Partners’ Quantum Credit Opportunity Fund of One, a spokesperson for the fund confirmed....
