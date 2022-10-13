Read full article on original website
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
Jon Rahm returns to PGA Tour; Phil Mickelson doubles down on LIV Golf
It's a loaded field on the PGA Tour for the CJ Cup in South Carolina this week. Jon Rahm, who won the Spanish Open for a third time nine days ago, now has seven international victories to go along with his seven Tour wins. He's among the six top-10 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up this week.
Jon Rahm on Phil Mickelson’s latest swipe at the PGA Tour: ‘I truly don’t know why he said that’
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson are friends, despite Rahm remaining on the PGA Tour and six-time major winner Mickelson joining LIV Golf. They have been tight since first meeting when Rahm was playing college golf at Lefty's old stomping ground, Arizona State. Mickelson's brother Tim was ASU head coach at the time.
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos
Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"
2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
After first LIV win, Brooks Koepka reveals big health update
Most of the celebration will come “behind closed doors,” he says, but Brooks Koepka will enjoy this win. He knows at some point, his right knee, as is, will no longer cooperate. Before the 32-year-old Koepka knocked off Peter Uihlein on the third playoff hole Sunday at the...
Report: PGA Tour to Announce Four New Elevated Events for 2023
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Saudi Golf, on if majors won't allow LIV players: 'I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players'
Two weeks ago, LIV Golf formed a ‘strategic alliance’ with the MENA Tour in an effort to expedite the qualification process of earning Official World Golf Ranking points for its members. Many LIV players have plunged so far down the rankings they now sit in a position where...
LIV Golf: Patrick Reed NOT LISTED in Mallorca Open field on DP World Tour
Patrick Reed, who has joined LIV Golf, has not been listed in the field for the forthcoming Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. Reed, 32, was expected to tee it up at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma over 20-23 October. Last week the American complained he was "getting...
Keegan Bradley tops Rickie Fowler to win ZOZO Championship, first win in 4 years
Everyone was waiting for a certain player to end their win drought on the PGA Tour on Sunday, which eventually happened. But it was Keegan Bradley instead of Rickie Fowler with a smile on his face at the ZOZO Championship. Bradley, 36, ended a stretch of 1,498 days and four...
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
Lexi Thompson won an Aramco Team Series event in New York over the weekend. What does it mean for the LPGA and Golf Saudi?
Lexi Thompson won for the first time in three years at the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point. The victory certainly meant plenty to Thompson, who last won at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic and has suffered a number of heartbreaking losses. But what does it...
Phil's comments almost folded LIV before it started, Golf Saudi's attempt to 'rent' Augusta National and other tidbits from the New Yorker-LIV piece
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman admitted in May that Phil Mickelson’s comments to the Fire Pit Collective delayed the launch of the Saudi-backed circuit. But according to a story from the New Yorker, Mickelson almost torpedoed the entire operation. The article, which is in the latest issue of the...
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish
Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
Adrian Otaegui, Who Also Played in LIV Golf, Wins on DP World Tour
The Spaniard won in his home country by six shots for his fourth career DP World Tour title.
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour despite numbers painting a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer cared about. In a vacuum this was strange. Koepka is a four-time major champion, and the rest of the leaderboard was full of the same. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were joined by Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann. Even the least objective golf fan has to admit that this was a pretty terrific leaderboard. Yet there seemed to be very little buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
