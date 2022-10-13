Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
‘Money Was An Issue’: Dutch Mantell Addresses Canceled Hulk Hogan TNA Rivalry
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Hulk Hogan-Jeff Jarrett rivalry in 2003 that was canceled. Lasting from 2009 to 2013, Hogan’s run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling was memorable, but there’s also another thing that he’s known for with the company. Hogan would briefly be with New...
Update On Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE On “Big Money Deal”
A new report has shed some light on The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) returning to WWE while also being allowed to fulfill New Japan booking commitments. It was reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that Gallows & Anderson were planning on working for New Japan without a specific schedule. There were dates that were agreed upon that would keep them involved until the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom event. It is believed that they may still be able to work Wrestle Kingdom, but a lot of things can change between now and then.
Rob Van Dam: There’s No Truth To The Latest Rumors In AEW
If you ask Rob Van Dam, everything is good in All Elite Wrestling. For the past few months now, AEW has been going through turmoil, including the backstage brawl that took place between CM Punk and The Elite post-show at the company’s All Out pay-per-view, and, well, another backstage fight between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. That’s just to name a couple of issues that AEW has had.
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
Ric Flair Addresses WWE Return Of ‘Extremely Talented’ Bray Wyatt
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” where he talked about multiple topics, including the World Wrestling Entertainment return of “extremely talented” Bray Wyatt. Originally released by the Vince McMahon regime in 2021, “The Nature Boy” praised...
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
WWE Making Huge Promotional Push For NXT To Beat AEW
With NXT set to go head to head with AEW one more time, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE is “determined” to defeat their Elite competition. The Wednesday Night Wars kicked off in late 2019 when WWE decided to take NXT off of their own network and put it on the USA Network just weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year. The battle for ratings supremacy lasted until April 2021 when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights with Dynamite beating their wrestling competition for the majority of the year and a half that the two shows went head-to-head.
Update On Becky Lynch Return From Injury
Becky Lynch has been out of action since SummerSlam and a recent update has provided some insight into her recovery. At SummerSlam on July 30th in Nashville, Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title in a WrestleMania 38 match. Just like at WrestleMania, Belair beat Lynch to put an end to a rivalry that lasted about one year.
NJPW Title Match Possibly Off Due To WWE
A previously advertised NJPW title match could be off the table due to developments that took place in WWE on Monday Night Raw. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their shock return to WWE to reform The O.C. with their old running buddy AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day.
Tag Team Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel
The O.C. and The Judgment Day are officially booked for Crown Jewel. Taking on the Alpha Academy for their official in-ring return on October 17, 2022’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) would get the victory. Following the match, the duo would celebrate with their faction mate AJ Styles in the ring. However, their celebration would be cut short by The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley), who challenged The O.C. to a bout at World Wrestling Entertainment’s upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 5, 2017.
Jerry Lawler Names The Greatest Thing He Was Ever Part Of In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has revealed what he thinks was the greatest thing he was involved in during his long career in WWE. Given his illustrious wrestling career in Memphis, his time as AWA World Champion, and his dozens of title reigns during his career, few might instantly place Jerry Lawler at the heart of WWE’s New Generation of the mid-nineties.
Shane McMahon Threatened To Kill Bruce Prichard And Michael Hayes
Once upon a time, Shane McMahon wanted to kill Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes. Shane McMahon, former Executive Vice President of Global Media for WWE, allegedly threatened to murder Bruce Prichard, as well as Michael Hayes, two of the biggest executives in the company, and the threats were dished out by McMahon because Stephanie McMahon, his sister.
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
