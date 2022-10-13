With NXT set to go head to head with AEW one more time, reports have surfaced suggesting WWE is “determined” to defeat their Elite competition. The Wednesday Night Wars kicked off in late 2019 when WWE decided to take NXT off of their own network and put it on the USA Network just weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT in October of that year. The battle for ratings supremacy lasted until April 2021 when NXT was moved to Tuesday nights with Dynamite beating their wrestling competition for the majority of the year and a half that the two shows went head-to-head.

14 HOURS AGO