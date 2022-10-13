Read full article on original website
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
MI Man Dies While Pumping Gas After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Pumps
Imagine you're pumping gas when all of a sudden a semi-truck comes from out of nowhere, crashes into the gas station, and causes a massive fire. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a 43-year-old man from Baraga, Michigan. Unfortunately, that man tragically lost his life. According to Up North...
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
