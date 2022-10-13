ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?

We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls

Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game

The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
FARGO, ND
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call

An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
