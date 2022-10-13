Read full article on original website
Where Can I Play Pickleball in Sioux Falls?
We may be divided as a country, but it seems there is one thing we can all agree on … pickleball. The sport is the fastest growing in the country and is played by old and young alike. While pickleball has been around since the 1960s, it has exploded in popularity in the last few years.
Single Moms Love Sioux Falls
Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms. Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.
Sioux Falls Monkey Out of Surgery After Visitor Throws Bottle Top
The City of Sioux Falls has many attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy, like exploring the animals at the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. Unfortunately, a recent visitor at the Great Plains Zoo accidentally caused some serious injuries to one of the monkeys. In a...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Coming To Sioux Falls
There is another great country concert coming to Sioux Falls in early 2023. If you really love true southern country music, then you have to check out Muscadine Bloodline. Country group Muscadine Bloodline is coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 2nd of 2023!. The group is...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll
After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
Sioux Falls Skyforce’s Rock the Rim Event Less Than 2 Weeks Away
We're now less than two weeks away from the upcoming 'Rock the Rim' event hosted by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in partnership with Trevor's Legacy Foundation. The event, which is Saturday, October 29th at the Sanford Pentagon, and features a long list of events. The event itself dates back to...
Classic Rockers Journey and Toto Coming to Sioux Falls
Journey with special guest Toto are coming back to Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on March 24, 2023. The tour is called Journey Freedom Tour 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 A.M. We speculated months back that Sioux Falls would be added to Journey's...
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
SDSU Snags Huge Win Over NDSU in Dakota Marker Game
The Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State is an amazing matchup every single year and this year didn't disappoint. NDSU played host to the annual matchup and the Fargo Dome was packed but the home fans went home with a loss after a big-time comeback from the Jackrabbits.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Sioux Falls CFC Joins Overtime to Talk Successful First Season
Sioux Falls City Football Club's inaugural season came and went in a flash. After a wildly successful first campaign as members of the WPSL right here in the Sioux Empire, we talked with one of the owners, Emily Thomas, about what's ahead for the team. Appearing on the Tuesday edition...
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Get Fantastic ‘Pawliday Pet Portraits’ At Humane Society Event
If the most photogenic member of your family just happens to be furry, fluffy, feathery, or - - something else, then they should be the face of your holiday cards this year!. This event hosted at Schulte Subaru is the perfect opportunity to make that happen! Or the whole family including your pet pig Porktunia can be in the photos. The choice is up to you!
Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call
An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
Active Shooter Hoax at Sioux Falls Linclon High School
Sioux Falls Police are reporting that Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls was the victim of a 'swatting' incident and a school shooter hoax. Officials say that at around 8:30 Thursday morning, police received a phone call that said there was an active shooter at Lincoln. At the school, students...
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash Near Pipestone, Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
