Kelly Houts
Kelly Houts of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday today. Cards may be sent to #17 Heritage Place, Sioux City, IA 51106. Kelly was born on Oct. 16, 1928, in Estherville, Iowa. He was a State Farm Agent for over 40 years. He is a clown named Whoops with the Abu Bekr Shrine, and is involved St. Thomas Church, Jesters, Legion Post 697, Sioux City. He is also a member of the High Twelve club and the Muzzle Loaders.
MINI: High corporate profits are contributing to inflation
THE MINI: I hear a lot of talk that inflation is at a 40-year high. What I don't hear a lot of talk about, is that cooperate profit is at a 50-year high. It seems that cooperate America is more concerned about making money than people. -- Joe Dillinger, Sioux City.
Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation
BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al. "I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
OUR OPINION: Sioux City-based Bomgaars continues to expand, build on its success
The news couldn’t have come at a better time. Bomgaars last week announced the aquistion of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, making the Sioux City-based company the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the country. A surprise to many, the announcement was in keeping with Roger and...
Meetings, Events
Lions Club meetings are first and third Mondays of each month, excluding holidays, at 12 p.m. at Active Generations located at 313 Cook St Sioux City. If interested in a strong service club helping sight and hearing impaired individuals we are the people to join with. Bruguier's Cabin Tours, the...
Sioux Falls Jefferson flexes stout defense to thwart Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 2-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic as it was blanked 2-0 by Sioux Falls Jefferson in Iowa girls volleyball action on October 15. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results...
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Danbury
CLIVE, Iowa -- A Danbury, Iowa, convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner. The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come...
Avery Brothers Sign Company to build new $3 million facility
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive, according to documents filed with the City of Sioux City. The 13,500-square-foot facility will contain office space, warehouse space and a shop. The business plans...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City third-graders crawl through smoke in fire department's fire safety house
Spalding Park Elementary School students go through the Sioux City Fire Rescue's fire safety house Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Third grade students throughout the city have the opportunity to go through the simulated house and learn about fire safety as part of the fire department's outreach during fire prevention month.
Council approves resolution for Avery Brothers Sign Company's new facility
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a resolution to amend the urban renewal plan so that Avery Brothers Sign Company can move forward with plans to construct a new $3 million facility. The 13,500-square-foot facility will be located at the northwest corner of...
Man killed in head-on collision near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Minnesota man died in a head-on collision early Monday near Sheldon. The crash occurred at 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and Marsh Avenue a mile west of Sheldon. According an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Manuel Garcia Calachij, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 18 in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound semitrailer pulling a grain trailer, causing the truck to jackknife across both lanes of traffic.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City,...
MUGSHOT: 21-year-old sought for escaping treatment facility
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Nevitt Taylor, 21. Taylor is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility. Taylor's original conviction was for robbery in the second degree.
REGION VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps first round match
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In the opening round of the IGHSAU Class 3A, Region 1 volleyball tournament Monday night, Sioux Center earned a 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 sweep of Okoboji. Reagan Jansen tallied 17 kills and one error in 24 attempts for the Warriors. Margo Schuiteman added 12 kills on 15 attempts.
LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
