Minnesota State

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
IOWA STATE
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll

After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa Eggs Scramble All Other States-14.9 Billion Produced

Indiana – 10,606,800,000. When you get down to the yolk of an egg these babies pack a punch containing most of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required by the body. Just one large egg contains 6g of protein, as well as 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Over the centuries...
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener

Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?

To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
MINNESOTA STATE
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
