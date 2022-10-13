Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?
Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason. Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?
Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest. Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity. Every year since 1918...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Woman Takes Video As She Gets Charged And Gored By Buffalo
In South Dakota, We Know You Don't Get Too Close To The Buffalo! This gal didn't get that message. happen every year in South Dakota where someone gets too close to some of the bison at Custer State Park and it doesn't end well. Tourists are reminded frequently to NOT...
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll
After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities
More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
Iowa Eggs Scramble All Other States-14.9 Billion Produced
Indiana – 10,606,800,000. When you get down to the yolk of an egg these babies pack a punch containing most of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required by the body. Just one large egg contains 6g of protein, as well as 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Over the centuries...
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener
Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
Minnesota and South Dakota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving
How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?. If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price. It doesn't matter if you are buying a...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on. There is still some beauty to see in...
A McDonald’s in Missouri Is Now Home to Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo
A classic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth outside of a McDonald's in Missouri from the '70s has now been hung in the same place where it was taken. It's at the (newly remodeled, but) oldest McDonald's in the state, the Crestwood McDonald's in St. Louis. The...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In Minnesota?
To dumpster dive or not? That is the question. After all, one person's trash is another's treasure, right? But is it actually legal to do it in Minnesota?. Dumpster diving has become quite a controversial topic over the years; some consider it a fun way to pass the time, while others see it as a public nuisance and even disorderly conduct.
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0