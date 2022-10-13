Read full article on original website
Biden to release another 15M barrels from strategic reserve
President Biden will announce Wednesday that he is authorizing the release of another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The draw completes the U.S. plan announced earlier this year to release a total of 180 million barrels. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that the additional 15 million...
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Biden Says His Climate Plan Means Jobs. Some Union Members Are Skeptical. April 16, 2021.
What are the suicide drones bombarding Ukraine, and where did Russia get them?
Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, left at least four people dead on Monday. The attacks were carried out by what are called Shahed drones — also known as suicide or kamikaze drones. The drone attacks do not change the war itself, but their use and...
Ukraine war updates: Russia strikes Kyiv as Russian troops move into Belarus (Oct. 17)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. After two consecutive Mondays of strikes on Kyiv, concern is rising in Ukraine's capital as the war with Russia nears the eight-month mark. NATO will hold nuclear deterrence exercises starting Monday. NATO...
China's Xi spoke for nearly 2 hours at the party congress. Here are some takeaways
China's Xi Jinping gave a speech that lasted nearly two hours at a Communist Party congress on Sunday, kicking off a conclave that is widely expected to extend his rule into a second decade. More than 2,300 hand-picked delegates from around the country have converged on Beijing for the week-long...
60 years after the Cuban missile crisis, Russia's threats reignite Cold War fears
When President Biden compared Russia's nuclear threat against Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, it highlighted just how much that Cold War showdown continues to shape our collective psyche. Although Biden's remarks earlier this month about the "prospect of Armageddon" have been labeled alarming by some and alarmist by...
In Ukraine, trend lines point to escalation, not an endgame
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, many predicted a short war. Eight months on, each new twist points toward escalation and the notion this conflict still has a long way to go. "The Ukrainians are determined to take back all of Ukraine. Now, this is the real eye opener for...
Elon Musk suggests his SpaceX company will keep funding satellites in Ukraine
NEW YORK — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk's tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently tweets jokes...
These are 4 key points from Xi's speech at the Chinese Communist Party congress
BEIJING, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech that lasted nearly two hours at a Communist Party congress on Sunday, kicking off a conclave that is widely expected to extend his rule into a second decade. More than 2,300 hand-picked delegates from around the country have converged...
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
BEIJING — Ten years ago, with more than 2,000 delegates in front of him, Xi Jinping smiled graciously when he took the helm of the most populous nation on the planet and the world's second-largest economy. He had risen through the Communist Party ranks and even served as vice...
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings
KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
The European Union faces a battle to keep energy prices from harming its economy
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved...
Thousands of French people — including a Nobel laureate — protest over inflation
PARIS — Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and other...
French cement giant Larfage pleads guilty in U.S. court to paying millions to ISIS
The French cement company Lafarge SA has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State and the Nusra Front to allow the company's business operations in northern Syria to continue amid the country's devastating civil war. As part of its plea...
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Report:CT has $22 million in Saudi investments
CT Insider reports that the state of Connecticut has 22 million dollars in Saudi Arabia investments, even as Gov. Lamont raises questions about Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s Saudi consulting work
A Russian warplane crashes near an apartment building and kills at least 13
MOSCOW — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
The U.K.'s Liz Truss hangs on by a thread, as party members call for her ouster
LONDON — After a bruising first six weeks in office, Britain's still very new Prime Minister Liz Truss is having to bat away repeated questions about her future at No. 10 Downing Street. After serving as a Cabinet minister for more than a decade under three predecessors, Truss took...
An analyst is acquitted of lying to the FBI over the Trump-Russia 'Steele dossier'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought...
