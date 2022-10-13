ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings

KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab

SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
