Good Morning, New Orleans! We were waking up today to cold air outside after a front came through! We are starting out chilly as temperatures remain in the 40s or 50s!. Daytime highs will still remain in the 60s, but overnight lows will bring freeze warnings across the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast by tonight! Remember people, pets, and plants!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO