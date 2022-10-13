Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jason Aldean Goes Off Script, Brings Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert on Stage in Nashville
Guest appearances from Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert and a subtle reference to a recent country family feud separated Jason Aldean's Nashville stop on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour from the rest of the dates on his fall trek. The two country superstars added a memorable middle to a...
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
17 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Is Released
Seventeen years ago today, on Oct. 18, 2005, Carrie Underwood's life was about to change, although she had no way of knowing it at the time. It was on that date that Underwood's single "Jesus, Take the Wheel" was released. "Jesus, Take the Wheel" was the debut single from Underwood's...
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]
When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
Carrie Underwood Packs in the Hits on Opening Night of Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood unleashed her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) with a sold-out show in Greenville, S.C., delivering a nearly two-hour set list of her hits, new and old. Following an opening set from Jimmie Allen, Underwood took the stage for a performance that pushed the...
Morgan Wallen’s New Song ‘Tennessee Fan’ Sure Does Seem Like a Response to Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’
Is controversial country singer Morgan Wallen's new song "Tennessee Fan" a response to rumored girlfriend Megan Moroney's viral hit "Tennessee Orange?" Fans have been speculating that Moroney's song is about Wallen ever since it released Sept. 2. Furthering the theories, Moroney and Wallen interacted in a series of comments on...
‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Carter Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone has added yet another new character for its upcoming Season 5. The hit Paramount Network show has cast Orli Gottesman as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little) when the show returns for new episodes. The 16-year-old performer is set to play the role of Halie, whom Entertainment Weekly...
Who’s Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame? [PICTURES]
The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors — an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors — has voted in country greats yearly.
The Women of ‘Yellowstone’ Get Into Trouble During Season 5
The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 found Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton punching a woman before she's spotted dancing with Jen Landon's Teeter. Might her sister-in-law Monica be just out of the frame?. Actor Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet prior to the CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony, which...
Various musical acts, genres to highlight 2022 HRF stages
Southwest Mississippi’s musical focus on Saturday, Oct. 22 will be on downtown Meadville — as the...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0