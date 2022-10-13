ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Carrie Underwood’s Boys Stayed Up Late to See Her Show — Sort Of [Watch]

When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys. The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.
GREENVILLE, SC
Quick Country 96.5

Morgan Wallen’s New Song ‘Tennessee Fan’ Sure Does Seem Like a Response to Megan Moroney’s ‘Tennessee Orange’

Is controversial country singer Morgan Wallen's new song "Tennessee Fan" a response to rumored girlfriend Megan Moroney's viral hit "Tennessee Orange?" Fans have been speculating that Moroney's song is about Wallen ever since it released Sept. 2. Furthering the theories, Moroney and Wallen interacted in a series of comments on...
GEORGIA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Who’s Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame? [PICTURES]

The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors — an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors — has voted in country greats yearly.
Quick Country 96.5

The Women of ‘Yellowstone’ Get Into Trouble During Season 5

The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 found Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton punching a woman before she's spotted dancing with Jen Landon's Teeter. Might her sister-in-law Monica be just out of the frame?. Actor Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet prior to the CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony, which...
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy